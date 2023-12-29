It is one of the most useful features of Baldur's Gate III, and surely not all Larian RPG players know about it.

Nowadays, it seems there is little about Baldur's Gate 3 that players don't know. Despite this, newcomers to Larian Studios' RPG may be overwhelmed by the large amount of content in this titanic game.

After all, It's GOTY 2023, and surely many players who are not experts in the genre want to try it. In that case, some prior notions are needed.

You have to understand that Baldur’s Gate 3 It is not a typical RPG, because conversations, dialogues and exploration are much more important than combat.

One of the most important aspects of the Larian Studios title is non-lethal damage. You do not know what it is? Don't worry, in this Baldur's Gate III guide we will tell you everything about it.

Non-lethal damage: what it is, uses and how to activate it

In Baldur's Gate 3 there is a type of attack that does not kill enemies. This is called non-lethal damage, and it is a tremendously useful feature in the Larian RPG.

Because? Basically because we will avoid killing a rival or enemy. Many times they are characters that we can recruit later, or who may give us some type of reward if we complete a task, even if they attack us at first.

To do this, it is best to activate non-lethal damage. This will make Let's knock out the enemies when their life bar runs outremaining unconscious.

Be careful, because non-lethal damage can only be activated with melee weaponssuch as swords, daggers, knives, mallets or sabers.

If you use a bow, crossbow, or any type of ranged spell or attack, non-lethal damage cannot be activated. Keep that in mind.

For activate non-lethal damage:

Go to the Liabilities tab, in the bottom bar of the screen. There is an icon that mentions non-lethal attacks, in the quick access bar. Activates non-lethal damage.

Please note that any ranged attack will disable this feature. Likewise, you can activate lethal damage again whenever you want.

To identify that you have activated non-lethal damage, look at the white outline that surrounds the enemy characters. All members of your team will apply these types of attacks.

It is a very useful function, because some characters that we can recruit are ''enemies'' at the beginning. It is the case of Minthara, una poderosa paladín that will attack us the first time we see it, if we do not join its cause.

With non-lethal damage, you will avoid his death, and later you can talk to her to recruit her. This happens with other characters in the game, either by way of recruitment or to access missions.

Baldur's Gate III is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. At the moment, no DLC or expansion has been announced for the RPG, but At the beginning of 2024 you will receive your Deluxe physical editions on all platforms.

