The most modern iPhones already offer the fastest connectivity that exists today in mobile telephony. We talk about the 5G connectivity, a technology that was going to bring many advantages to everything related to the Internet of Things but that, after many years of implementation and use, still does not convince many users. Or at least, they don't feel it is essential today. The question is, can it be disabled? It is advisable?

I don't have 5G coverage

The main problem with this strange equation is having a device with 5G connectivity and living in an area where said coverage is scarce. This is the order of the day in many parts of Spain, where many operators are still unable to guarantee the maximum connection speed in their coverage radius.

Reasons to deactivate 5G

He 5G bandwidth It is quite impressive, so it is capable of generating enormous data transfers in a very short time. This causes two types of consumption, data and energy, since your phone will have to make the most of its capabilities using the 5G chip at full speed. For this reason, by deactivating 5G we will obtain several benefits:

Battery saving. Moderation in data consumption (especially interesting if you have a limited data rate). Greater stability in areas without much 5G coverage.

Which iPhone models have 5G connectivity?

It would be enough to take a look at the system settings to know whether or not you can activate 5G on your terminal, but if you want to know exactly which models offer it, this is the list of compatible models:

iPhone SE (3ª generación)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Plus

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Plus

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

How to disable 5G on an iPhone

To deactivate 5G coverage on an iPhone, you will only have to go to the settings application and follow the following instructions:

Go into Settings. Choose Mobile data. Go into Options

Select the option Voice and data. Select 4G.

With this option your phone will always connect to 4G networks, and will avoid 5G at all times (even if it has coverage).

Differences between 5G automatic and 5G activated

Another slightly more optimized option that will not prevent you from using 5G networks is to use the “5G automatic” option, which will use 5G networks only when necessary (in times of large transfers, iCloud backups, etc.) in order to optimize battery life and improve performance.

If, on the other hand, you use “5G activated”, the phone will always be connected to the 5G network, which will cause greater battery consumption at all times.

Is it advisable to deactivate 5G?

After knowing the cases in which 5G could affect the performance and autonomy of your phone, you will have to assess whether or not it is worth it to have 5G activated. For cities where coverage does not usually offer 5G range, activating it is practically a waste of time, so in those cases we would recommend deactivating it to have greater autonomy.

My phone does not have good coverage or the internet is slow

On many occasions, where there is a large influx of public (for example concerts) or where coverage is complicated, being connected to a 5G network could cause some stability problems that will make it difficult for you to communicate via social networks or instant messaging. In that case, try turning off 5G and connecting directly to 4G networks, as this band hopping usually helps you get a better connection.