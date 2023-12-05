Let’s explain to you how to create Christmas cards with artificial intelligence, both an image that serves as a postcard and a congratulatory text. If you are looking for an original way to surprise your loved ones or friends at Christmas, this can be an interesting resource.

You can create these congratulations in different ways. We will start by creating a postcard, generating the image with Bing Chat with DALL-E 3, telling you some tips to create your prompt. And then, we’ll finish by telling you how to create a written greeting.

Create a Christmas card with Bing Chat

We are going to start by telling you how to create an image in the form of a Christmas postcard. For that we will use Bing Chat. Here, first we are going to tell you two of the images we have created and the prompts used.





Draw a Christmas greeting with the text ‘Merry Christmas’ in Spanish. The image shows a Christmas tree with gifts and people dancing around it.





Draw a picture with the text ‘Merry Christmas’ at the top. The image shows the three wise men riding their camels in the dunes of a desert at night, and a shooting star in the sky.

Here you can change the prompt to describe the content of the image and customize it to your liking. Simply describe the elements you want to appear in the image, and if you mention that it is a Christmas card, Bing Chat will adapt the postcard.

The text may not always appear in Spanish, and in fact most of the time it will appear in English. Here, simply repeat the prompt again until you finally see one with the text in Spanish well written, and remember to use single quotes and not double quotes for the text you want to include.

Finally, at the end of the description you can also add other details. For example, you can specify styles by adding something like “Realistic style”, “cartoon-like”, or ask him to do it in the style of some famous painter.

Create a written Christmas greeting

You can create written congratulations with Bing Chat, ChatGPT or Google Bard. The only thing you have to do is create a prompt that describes what you want the text to look like of congratulations. We have used the following prompt:

Write an original and surprising Christmas greeting, with consonant rhymes





As you can see, when asking him to make some rhymes, the congratulations were in the form of a poem. It is quite original, and you will really be able to surprise whoever you send it to. You can use the same prompt several times and the results will be different.

Additionally, you can create a prompt to your liking. The only requirement is that you mention that it is a Christmas greeting so that the AI ​​adapts the content to that context. You can ask it to be verses, to talk about a cat, or to make it funny and humorous.

