Efficiency is the key to a seamless digital experience. In this context, creating a shortcut or shutdown icon may not seem overly important, but its impact on daily productivity is considerable.

This simple setting can save you valuable seconds and unnecessary clicks, giving you a direct path to shutting down your computer with a single press.

You will also learn the different ways that exist to give a personal touch to said icon or shortcut.

Find out how to create a shortcut or shutdown icon, a small tweak that can make a big difference in your daily productivity in Windows 11.

Create direct access to the icon to delete Windows:

How to create an icon to turn off Windows 11

It is true that turning off Windows 11 is a simple task that only takes three clicks. But if there is a faster and more effective way to do it, why not learn it so you can use it whenever you want?

To be able to turn off Windows 11 more quickly, you must create an icon on the desktop, which will serve so that, when you press it, it will cause your computer with the Windows 11 operating system to turn off automatically.

To create a shutdown icon, right-click on your desktop, in an area where there is nothing. From the drop-down menu that appears, click on Nuevo and then select Direct access. Menu appears Create Shortcut. In the frame Which item do you want to create a shortcut for?is where you must type a command, specifically where in Enter the location of the element: Shutdown.exe /s /t 00 When you have entered the command, click on Following. After that you can type a name for your new shortcut, for example, Shut Down. Click Finish to finish the configuration process.

Customize the icon to turn off Windows 11

If the icon that has been created does not seem to have the presence you want, you can customize it to place one that you really like and better expresses what you are going to do, that is, turn off Windows.

To modify the icon to turn off Windows 11, you only have to do the following:

Right-click on the icon you just created and select Properties. After that, press where it says Change icon. Then select an icon from the default options available in Windows, so that it better expresses its action.

Other useful shortcuts in Windows 11

In addition to turning off Windows, you can create other icons to perform other types of tasks, configuring them with different shortcuts.

Obviously, they are generated in the same way as what you have done with the Windows shutdown icon, that is, right click > New > Shortcut > Enter shortcut > Name it and Finish.

You can perform these other actions:

Resume: Shutdown.exe /r /t 00 Suspend: rundll32.exe powrprof.dll,SetSuspendState 0,1,0 Hibernate: rundll32.exe PowrProf.dll,SetSuspendState Lock PC: Rundll32.exe User32.dll,LockWorkStation

Now that you’ve mastered creating a shortcut to shut down Windows 11, enjoy the convenience of shutting down your operating system faster.

No more menu navigation, with this simple icon, turning off Windows 11 is more easily at your fingertips.