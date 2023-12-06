Many users have used Hotmail as email for years. Well, although Microsoft switched to Outlook seven years ago, the truth is that you can still create accounts with said email.

But you can go a little further and recover an account that you haven’t used for years and use it again right now.

This can serve to check emails of that account that is so many years old and thus see everything it contains again, an action that will delight the most nostalgic.

Create Hotmail email or recover an old one:

Create a Hotmail account

Login to hotmail

Although it may seem incredible, the truth is that you can still create Hotmail email, a domain, by the way, that no longer has any type of priority for Microsoft.

The truth is that it is not complicated at all, although it may seem otherwise. You just have to follow a few simple steps:

Go to signup.live.com Then you will see how, in the central part, you have a sign with the option Create Account. Just below you can see that you can write, well, what you have to do is put an account with the name you want, but with the last name hotmail.com. You can also use the option Get a new email address. By using this option you will go to a window where you will have a drop-down list for the domain you want to choose, in this case hotmail.com. Now that you have the name of the Hotmail account, it is time to click Following. At this moment he asks you to put a password. There is a tab at the bottom, where you indicate if you want Get information, tips, and offers on Microsoft products and services, something that we mark or not, is indifferent, to the taste of each one. Click on Following. After entering the password, it asks you to enter your information, such as name and surname. Then press Following. The next thing is to put the Country or regionand then the day, month and year of your birth. After clicking again Following, you will see how to create an account, it will ask you to solve a puzzle, enter a phrase or something similar. It does this, as you well know, to verify that you are not a Bot. When I let you pass, click on Following and it will take you to a window where it says if you want to stay logged in. This is also something that everyone will choose the option that interests them most.

At this moment you will already have a new and brand new Hotmail account.

This will also be associated with a Microsoft account, and you can manage it in the same way as you do with an Outlook account.

Recover a Hotmail account

You can recover a Hotmail email that you already had before and thus be able to see everything that is saved in that account.

The way to do it is the following:

Go to the page https://login.live.com/ If we know the account and password, it’s as easy as putting them in when you request them and then you’ll be in the mail. If, on the other hand, you know the account name, but have forgotten the password, then the steps are different. Once you have entered the account name, you will go to the password page where you must click on Forgot your password?

At this time the methods by which you can recover the password, which will depend on how you set up the account at the time. That is, everything will depend on how much data you filled out in your profile for this Hotmail email account.

You will be able to choose how you will reset the password. All the methods may work or just one of them, everything will depend, as we have already mentioned, on how you will complete the information.

Mobile code

The option that is most commonly used is to send us a code to our mobile phone, so you must have the same phone number that at the time of creating the Hotmail account.

If so and it was configured, you just have to do the following:

Choose Send a code to my phone and then click on Send code. In a few seconds it will arrive on your smartphone. When you have received it, you put it in the field Write the code and then click on To send. From here you just have to follow the instructions on the screen for the new password.

Email with a reset link

It is also possible to use the option to reset the password using a secondary email that back in the day you put it in as a security method.

If this was the case, follow the following:

When you select this option, you will see that shows information with details of the alternative account that we had previously chosen. At that time we must open the alternative account and follow the steps that marks said email to get the password reset.

Trusted team

If at the time you had the Hotmail account you designated another computer as a trusted computer, another option will be presented where you can use said device to recover email.

You just have to do the following:

Click on Use my trusted equipmentand then click Following. Write the New Password in the two fields that are now launched and then click on Following.

Customer support

We only have to resort to customer support and fill out a form to clearly specify that you are the owner of the account.

Everything you put in it will be scrutinized by a team of Microsoft analysts, so that after a few days they decide whether to let the account be recovered or not.

To opt for this way, to try to get your email back you must do the following:

Click on one of the previous options (mobile, computer or link) and then on I can’t use any of these options. Put the email of the Hotmail account you want to reset the password, in addition to a alternative email address so that the specialized technical support team can contact you. Then click on Following. It will open a formwhich you must complete with all the information you can provide, and then click on To send. You will receive a confirmation that your form was sent correctly, as well as the PIN, which will be the application protocol number. The technical support of Microsoft will respond within a maximum period of 24 to 36 hours. So you won’t be able to do anything until then.

What if they don’t allow me to enter my Hotmail account at any time?

If you find yourself in the situation that when you enter the name of your account it tells you that it does not exist and you are completely sure that you are not confused, it may be that you are affected by the policy change that Microsoft gave in June 2019 on the accounts you own, such as Outlook, Hotmail, Live or Microsoft.

On that date, the company decided that, if an account had no activity for two years, it would be closed as soon as that date expired.

Microsoft

This prerogative ended on August 30, 2021so, if we have not entered in the two years prior to that date, the moment you try to access it, it will be closed with complete security.

We must also keep in mind that Microsoft does not notify any user when those two years have passed without logging in, so it may be that the problem is that the account has been permanently deleted.

How can I know if my Hotmail account has been closed?

To know if your account is permanently closed, there is a way to verify it that is very simple and that will definitively mark that the Hotmail account you had no longer exists.

You just have to compose an email from the account you currently use y write to Hotmailsending him whatever message you want, that doesn’t matter.

villatecs

If after a few minutes you receive a notification email telling you that said account does not existthen you will have the definitive information that you no longer have that Hotmail email and that, therefore, you have lost all the information that was inside.

As you have read, there are possibilities to recover your Hotmail account, but it is also true that if you haven’t logged in for a long time, you have many chances that it will be closed. Even so, you already know how to check it.