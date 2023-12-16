Are you looking for a different way to explore cities and find interesting places? If you already know Google Maps, the most popular online mapping service, you might like to take a look at City Roadsan original and fun alternative.

It is a tool that allows you to create minimalist maps of any place in the world. The interesting thing is that it only shows the streets, without any other visual element to distract your attention. You can customize the color, thickness and style of the lines, and download the result in high resolution.

It should be noted that you can even print your map on a mug or poster to frame and decorate your home or office. City Roads helps you explore the world from a different and original perspective.

Design your own personalized poster with the map of your favorite city

The operation of City Roads is as simple as it is effective. You just have to go to the project website, type the name of the place in the search box and click the button Find City Bounds.

Then, you can customize the map to your liking, where you can choose the background color, as well as the lines that represent the streets and labels. This way you can give it a unique style.

Finally, you can download the image in three types of formats, such as classic png, mug y svgwith which you will have a high-quality file ready to print and frame, or print it on a personalized mug or whatever you can think of.

It should be noted that the brilliant mind behind this open source online tool is Andrei Kashchaa designer who likes to experiment with new ways of displaying digital maps.

City roads uses data from OpenStreetMap, the collaborative map, and can be consulted on GitHub, where Kashcha explains all the details of her interesting project.

This map not only shows the largest cities in the world, in fact, It has 3,000 cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants indexed and saved in protobuf format.

Likewise, addresses are resolved with nominatim, which ensures great geographic coverage and the possibility of seeing maps of many places, which you can print to frame and decorate your office.

City Roads is an application that allows you create a poster with the map of any city in the world, which you can customize with your favorite colors. Without a doubt, a good option to the city posters to frame that you can find on websites like Amazon.