All the steps you must complete, not only to find the forge that will allow us to create unique weapons, but also to solve puzzles and more.

Although we have already recommended a multitude of weapons that you can use in your games of Baldur’s Gate 3, now we are going to focus on teaching you how to make unique weapons for each of your characters.

In order to craft these unique weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3first we must go to a location on the map, find some molds and use a forge.

It is not easy at all, you have to advance quite a bit to reach the forge, then eliminate a tough enemy and finally use the molds in the forge, molds that you had to find previously.

To make it easy for you, we give you all the details so you can forge the best unique weapons and armor for your games in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to craft the best weapons and armor for each character in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first thing we have to do is get to the location of the Underdark Grymforge map. To get there you must go to the Underdark area and then to the beach, where you can take a raft that will bring you to the Grymforge area.

At the dock once you arrive, you will meet some dwarves and some mules. You must convince the mules to clear the path.

To do this, use your skills in dealing with animals.

Once you have convinced the mules to lead the way, you will have to fight the dwarves and defeat them. After defeating them, advance through the door that has just opened and continue advancing until you reach the stairs through which you can go down.

Now we will reach a kind of metal bridge, and you must leave one of the characters together with the levers to guide this metal bridge to the other side.

It is important that you explore this entire area prior to the forge, because you will find a lot of molds to make unique weapons and armor.

And once you have explored the entire area and gotten all the molds, return to the levers to gather all the characters. Then we have to jump to the other huge metal bridge that is in the center and advance along the same

Get to the end, and you have to pick up one of the characters, go back, and jump on a pillar that will allow you to reach another area with as many levers. Use these levers so that the rest of the characters can continue advancing along the metal bridge.

When you have brought the new metal bridge closer to the other characters you left on the other side, keep moving forward until you reach a fast travel point. Here you can get the whole group together. Collect all the molds in this area.

In this area, down in the lava you can collect a mithral stone.

Now retrace your steps, and go exactly to the area where there seem to be several platforms in the shape of a circle. This is the forge we seek.

In this area you will be able to make your weapons with the molds that you have obtained before and the minerals that you were able to extract in the area.

Experiment with all the possibilities you can do in the forge and learn how it works, which is quite intuitive. The problem is that when you start forging your first weapon, the platform will go down to the area below where the lava is. And unfortunately a golem will appear that you must defeat.

It is quite difficult for you to defeat the Golem, since it does not have any weaknesses in this regard, and you can only hit it when it is in the lava.

Here you have to play with the theme of raising and lowering the lava so that the Golem is always weakened, and the idea is that you try to attract the golem to the central part of the forge, and when it is there, use the hammer of the forge to deal a large amount of damage.

When you have defeated him, you will be free to create as many weapons, without having to eliminate any more enemies.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you are surely interested in knowing how to get these Twitch Drops rewards, the news about the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 to Game Pass, or the possibility of a new installment of Divinity from Larian.