Replicating the image of any character requires dedication, time and effort. Fortunately, there are guidelines that simplify the task.

To make a perfect cosplay we must follow basic tips

True fans of the best-selling anime in history and comics do not hesitate to show their preference for their favorite characters and go to conventions with the necessary clothing to replicate their appearance. In this way, the best cosplayers recognize that perfection lies in the attention to detail. Likewise, they recommend understanding that a Cosplay is not a costume, therefore, the attitude makes the difference.

In this sense, there is no point in achieving the perfect Naruto costume, if not we assume the identity that defines the character. It doesn’t matter if we want to make it or buy it, cosplay involves completing several stages:

Planning

Although it may sound redundant, the creation of the cosplay begins by determining the character. You don’t have to share the same race, gender or build. Although some people recommend that there be a similarity, what really matters is feel identified with the chosen figure.

Considering that most of the characters have different outfits, it’s worth getting a good amount of images of the exact version that we want to replicate. Another alternative is to turn to the best live action in history and take a direct look at the characterization.

Standing out at big events and conventions is not an easy task when we choose the stars of their niches. However, it can be a very bad idea to go for outfits loaded with details. The easiest way to impress is bet on direct representations and free of complications.

Set a budget and deadline

As with any other project, we have to set the amount of money we are willing to spend. At this point, it is worth understanding that success does not lie in a high budget, but in investing time and effort, above all, in characters that involve some type of molding in their costumes.

For the colplays originality is a key aspect, something difficult to achieve without proper planning. The dedication has to be proportional to the level of complexity of the chosen image.

Las Half-baked characterizations are not an option. In addition to the time we consider necessary, we must include space for possible setbacks. A true cosplayer prefers to wait for the next event, rather than showing up with an unfinished costume.

Materialize the idea

Once we have the image of the characterization that we want to replicate, it is time to Make a list of everything you need for the outfitfrom the suit and shoes, to the makeup and accessories.

Although it is now possible to find ready-made outfits, high-level cosplayers They prefer to make their costumes from scratchIf so, it is essential to write down all the materials involved in each piece.

An excellent idea is to use patterns and buy available items in the market. For example, buying the tights that Kagome wears from the Inuyasha manga, and not trying to make them. In general, it is always cheaper to adapt a piece than to make a new one.

Accessories are essential

Now, if you want to buy from a cosplay store, you must keep in mind that not all manufacturers guarantee the accuracy of the characterization.

The accessories provide realism and allow you to create the most creative poses. Although props and accessories make the differencewe have to check what is allowed in the conventions when it comes to its use, since in some events, clear rules are established.

Hairstyle and makeup

Part of the plan is visualize the characterization taking into account every detail. In addition to costumes and accessories, good cosplay includes thinking about what the character’s hair and makeup would look like in real life. Likewise, determine if we want an anime look or a realistic one.

A hairstyle with our real hair is always better, however, not all of us are willing to cut or dye it just for the occasion. Wigs are the easiest and most immediate solutionbut without forgetting the importance of placing it properly and guaranteeing fastening.

As for makeup, the goal is make the skin look as close to the image as possiblethat has a balanced and photogenic appearance.

Get into character

With the outfit ready, the hairstyle and the accessories, what remains is put cosplay into action. Specialist cosplayers advise practicing characterization before the event.

The purpose of this is to rule out that any piece of clothing causes discomfort and, if this is the case, to correct any possible detail. Enjoying the experience requires feeling comfortable and assuming the role with total freedom.

Getting into the role means act a little like the character. Rehearsing the characteristic poses of the chosen figure helps to lose stage fright, and become the center of attention of all eyes.

Final tips

In the attempt to get the perfect cosplay, sometimes we forget that the intention of the characterization is to have funit would be a mistake to deprive ourselves of enjoying the event because we are very tired.

In addition to resting, we must take care of nutrition and hydration, especially when we wear overly hot costumes or heavy props. If we want to make an impact, it is worth considering the idea of ​​crossplay, that is, characterizing a character of the opposite gender.

Finally, it is convenient carry a repair kit for cosplay that allows any problem to be resolved.

In conclusion, no matter how easy or difficult the cosplay is, The first step is to study the character. In addition to seeing the way his suit, makeup and hairstyle look, we must analyze his poses and attitudes, this way it will be easier to replicate it.

