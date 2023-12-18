We show you the steps to follow to get food and cook the most efficient food in LEGO Fortnite to earn the biggest bonuses.

In this LEGO Fortnite guide we are going to put kitchenware to discover how to get food and cook it in the most efficient way to get great bonuses, in addition to not dying of hunger, period vital in a survival like this case. We will have a specific construction for making food, the grill, available shortly after starting in our world, and others later with the improvement of the town.

We must distinguish between the basic foodswho regain some hunger and a couple of hearts, most of them obtainable from nature itselfwhich in turn serve as ingredients for more elaborate and recommended grill or oven dishes.

All basic foods Recipes made from grill or oven

All basic foods

Below you have the simplest list with what we can find of bushes or animals, first-level consumables that also do not serve later as ingredients for other higher recipes and with more bonuses. They are also very good at getting out of trouble.

IngredientEffectsObtainingBayaescarcha+2 heart

2:00 heat resistance

+2 hunger – Appears in bushes in the Frozen Lands biome

– Can be obtained by farming Frostberry SeedBerry High+1 heart

1:00 energy

+2 hunger- They grow in the Coasts biome

– Can be obtained by farming High Berry SeedPumpkin+1 heart

+5 hunger- Appears in Grasslands biomes

– Can be obtained by farming Pumpkin SeedCarne+2 heart

+5 hunger- Released by animals (sheep, wolves, cows, chickens…)Raspberry+0.5 heart

+2 hunger- Appears in bushes in the Grasslands biome

– Can be obtained by farming Raspberry SeedGundilla+1.5 heart

2:00 cold resistance

+3 hunger- From the Dry Valley biome

– Can be obtained by farming Chili SeedEgg+2 heart

+3 hunger- Dropped by chickens in the Prairies biomeLeche+2 heart

+3 hunger- Given by cows in the Grasslands or Frozen Lands biomeCorn+1 heart

+3 hunger- From the Grasslands biome

– Can be obtained by farming Corn GrainQueso+6 heart

+5 hunger- Appears as random loot in chests

Grill or oven recipes

For this part we leave you with the recipes for the grill, the oven or the blender, all of these can be made after a few hours in the game and they allow us to cook much more elaborate dishes with greater benefits for their consumption.

FoodEffectsRecipeGrilled meat+2 extra heart

+8 hungerMeat x1Fried egg+5 heart

2:00 energy

+8 hungerEgg x2Corn+3 heart

2:00 energy

+5 hungerCorn x1spicy burger+4 extra heart

10:00 cold resistance

+10 hungerFlour x1

Meat x1

Chili pepper x1

Below we leave you the recipes for the oven.

MealsEffectsRecipePan+10 heart

+10 hambreHarina x2

Egg x2Meatloaf+20 heart

+4 extra heart

+20 hungerFlour x1

Meat x1

Egg x1pumpkin pie+10 heart

2:00 energy

+20 hungerFlour x1

Pumpkin x1Pizza+25 heart

+5 extra heart

+20 hambre Harina x2

Meat x1

Chilli x3

Cheese x1Fruit cake+15 heart

2:00 energy

+8 hungerFlour x1

Raspberry x1

Bayaescarcha x3

High Berry x3

Below we leave you the recipes for the blender.

DrinkEffectsRecipeSorbet5:00 prolonged healing

+5 hungerRaspberry x2

Set sorbet x2high juice+3 extra heart

2:00 energy

+5 HungerHigh Berry x2Frostberry Smoothie+12 heart

10:00 heat resistance

+5 hungerfrostberry x2

Milk x1

