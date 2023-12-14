If you have placed an order in Zalando and you have had an issue with the shipment, you have the possibility of contacting customer service. This service is used for any type of query, whether because your order is taking longer than it should to arrive, because you want to return a product you recently purchased, or because you want to change personal information about your address. Be that as it may, we are going to tell you how to contact customer service to solve all your problems.

On certain occasions we have suffered problems when ordering a product in an online store and we have not known how to solve it immediately. To do this, large virtual sales stores usually have customer service to try to solve any setback that may have occurred. Below we explain how to use it and how to do it to have more contact alternatives.

What is Zalando?

Zalando is an online store of German origin whose sale of items has moved to different countries in Europe, establishing itself as one of the most important marketplaces today. In Spain it has been operating shipments for more than ten years and is characterized by selling numerous clothing brands for men, women and children: shoes, sports and designer clothing, accessories, etc. Although you can also find a wide range of products on their website in the outlet section and get succulent discounts in the offers tab.

Likewise, you can discover items sold by Zalando itself, by Zalando partners and by Zalando Pre-owned, the latter being identified as that selection of clothing sold second-hand. In addition, you will also have at your disposal free shipping with the only condition of exceeding the amount of 25.90 euros in each of the orders you place. If the figure is less than 25.90 euros, you will have to pay an extra 3.95 euros for shipping.

Contact Zalando customer service

If you have had an issue with your order and want to know how to contact Zalando, you can do so in several ways.

On the one hand, Zalando has a portal where you can follow and check the shipping of your package to know what state it is in. To do this, you will receive an order confirmation email along with the estimated delivery date after making payment. A shipping tracking link will be shared in this message so you can check it at any time.

But if that is not enough to know all the information about your order, you can contact Zalando through customer service. First of all, you can go to the section frequent questions to check if your question is included in that help center.

Therefore, you have the option of contacting the store by entering the How to get help section, clicking on the “Do you need more help?” button, so that you will have the possibility of communicating via chat Contact the company so they can assist you if it is a quick query. If this method is not feasible for you, you can expand much more through a email to the address they provide you. Finally, if you have not been able to receive the information you need, you can always call the toll-free number from Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 917696959.