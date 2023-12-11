Among the parcel companies in our country, one of the most important is GLS. If you are having problems with any of their shipments or need additional information about a package you want to send, we are going to tell you how you can contact their customer service department to resolve any incident or question.

Las parcel companies like GLS, they usually have their automated systems so that all the information is accessible from the website or mobile application. However, despite this, there may be many situations in which we find ourselves faced with the need to have to contact an agent of them to be able to carry out any operation related to our shipment.

Check the status of your shipment

In most cases, the need to have information from transport and logistics companies like GLS comes from the need to know what is happening with that shipment that we are waiting for so much. In this sense, remember that you can track your shipment through the “Shipping Tracking” page to know where and when your package is expected to be delivered.

You can also download the app MyGLS to receive automatic information about your orders. This way, you will receive notifications with status changes without having to copy and paste the tracking number on the website.

Contact customer service

If checking the status of our shipment is not enough or you have another incident to report To the company, GLS has several ways to contact its customer service department.

GLS has a single telephone line to answer questions related to customer service. This number is the 902 113 300 and you can call from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This number has a special rate; The free and equivalent GLS telephone number that can be used to contact GLS customer service would be to try the landline number 913273233, which belongs to the company’s headquarters in Madrid.

Of course, the company has also modernized and has presence on social networks, where you can find a more direct and familiar way to get in touch with them. You can write to the GLS Spain Customer Service team via private message on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Alternatively, if you already have a customer account with GLS, you can access the assigned customer service contact by entering your username and password in the YourGLS section on top. You can also send an online form and leave your contact information so that they can contact you in the indicated medium and as soon as possible.