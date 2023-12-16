Little by little, Bizum has become one of the payment tools most used by many users. Among its main advantages is the fact that it is a fast, comfortable and quite secure system. But what not everyone knows is that also pIt can be used to collect a Christmas Lottery prize.

Now that the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is closer than ever for another year, it doesn't hurt to know how to do it, and, what is almost more important, in which cases it is possible.

Can you collect a Christmas Lottery prize through Bizum?

For approximately three years, the answer to this question has been yes. That is, thanks to the agreement that Bizum reached with SELAE (State Society of State Lotteries and Betting) Users can collect a Lottery prize through Bizumwhich also includes the Christmas winnings made in this game.

In reality, it is a highly advisable option to do so for various reasons. First of all, as usual, it is worth remembering that Bizum is a platform supported by banking entities, in addition to not asking for any type of commission or interest. Of course, it can only be used using the mobile phone.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about the matter is how quickly the prize can be collected. The operation can be carried out in just a few seconds, as we will see below, saving you a lot of management time.

However, as is often the case in these cases, there is fine print. You cannot always collect a prize from the Christmas Lottery through Bizum, but The operation is limited to those cases in which the prize does not exceed a maximum of 2,000 euros. If this is your case, the process to collect is very simple.

How to collect the Lottery through Bizum

To collect a tenth of the Christmas Lottery through Bizum you just have to follow a series of simple steps. They are the following:

Enter the Bizum section of your app. Select the option to generate a “Bizum QR” code or, if it is easier for you, scan directly the QR code that you can find in all State Lottery and Betting establishments, so that it takes you to the right destination directly, thus saving you from creating the code yourself, so to speak. Show the code to your lottery so they can scan it and confirm the operation. Wait for receive a notification of the operation to confirm so it has been done correctly. Something that usually doesn't take long to occur.

And that would be it. In this simple way you can collect a prize from the Christmas Lottery through Bizum, as long as, as we have pointed out, it does not exceed 2,000 euros. Otherwise, the options are more limited and you will be forced to wait for what you have earned in a more traditional way to be deposited.