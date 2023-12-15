If you notice that your Internet connection is slower than usual, unstable, or not working as usual, It is possible that someone is stealing your WiFi.

Expelling the intruder from your network will not only improve your service, but you can take steps to completely block access to your network to people who have connected without your permission.

Before taking action, it is essential to identify who is connected to your WiFi network. Fortunately, performing this check is quite simple. You just have to go into your router's settings, usually by entering the router's IP address in your browser's address bar.

If you don't know the specific address, check your router's manual or do a web search. Subsequently, log in with the username and password provided to you by your ISP.

Once you access the settings, look for the section Wireless network o WiFi. In this section you will find a list of all the devices that are connected to your network. If you see one you don't recognize, it may be an intruder.

Once identified, it is time to take measures to expel them once and for all, and here we share three foolproof methods to do so.

Change your WiFi password

To protect your connection from intruders, we recommend changing your network password regularly. This is the safest method, but above all effective.

If you have already detected someone who connected without your permission, changing the password will prevent them from doing so again. To do so, follow these steps:

Enter the Router configuration. Locate the section Wireless network o WiFi. Look for the option Change Password and write it in the corresponding fields. The name of the options varies from one router to another. Finally, save the changes.

Filter the MAC address

Another way to restrict access to your WiFi network is to use MAC filtering. This feature allows you to select which devices can connect to your wireless network, based on their unique identifier called MAC address.

To configure this feature, do the following:

Within the configuration of your router go to the section Settings and select WiFi MAC Filter, the name may vary, but basically it is something similar. Enable the filter MAC addresses. In Device name There will be a list with all the devices connected to your network, and the MAC address will appear among them. Write the MAC address of the device you want to block in the indicated space. Save the changes.

Remove the WiFi network from the intruder's device

This is the most complicated step of all, but just as effective. If you have access to the intruder's device, you can wipe his computer's network, this way he will need the password to connect again.

These are the steps to do it:

Once you have access to the intruder's mobile, go to the WiFi settings. Find it red WiFi of your router in the list of available networks. Tap the network and choose the option Forget o Eliminate.

By following the steps above, you will not only improve the security of your WiFi network, but you will also ensure that only authorized devices have access, providing a more stable connection.