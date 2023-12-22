Suara.com – One type of savings from Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) that customers are interested in is BRI Junio. Without any hassle, here's how to check your BRI Junio ​​balance via ATM.

BRI Junio ​​is a savings service created specifically for child customers. BRI offers various attractive facilities and features for customers who use this savings program.

A number of services provided by BRI for BRI Junio ​​users include real time online transactions, accident insurance cover and competitive savings interest.

Not only that, BRI Junio ​​users also get a savings book and debit card to use for transactions. Because it is made specifically for children, customers can choose special characters that can be tailored to their wishes.

The following are several interesting facilities and services that BRI Junio ​​customers can get and enjoy.

BRI e-banking for access to ATM, mini ATM, SMS Banking, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, SMS NotificationPersonal accident insurance with a minimum balance of IDR 500,000Participate in the Untung Beliung BritAma lottery program

BRI Junio ​​customer conditions

BRI Junio ​​customers are divided into two categories, namely those under 17 years of age and those over 17 years of age.

For customers less than 17 years old

Parents have a BRI BritAma or Simpedes savings account Fill out the account opening application form Family Card Birth Certificate Initial deposit IDR 250,000

For customers over 17 years old

Fill out the account opening application form. Personal identity such as KTP for Indonesian citizens and passport for foreign citizens. Initial deposit IDR 300,000

How to check BRI Junio ​​balance via ATM

Go to the nearest BRI ATM machine. Insert the debit card into the BRI ATM. Select Indonesian. Enter the ATM PIN number > Click Correct. Select Other Menu. Click Balance Information > Select 'From Savings Account'. The screen will display the words 'Transaction Processed'. Not long after, the user will be able to see the balance displayed on the screen. Complete the transaction

It's hassle-free and can be used for child customers who are just trying to save. That's how to check your BRI Junio ​​balance via ATM.