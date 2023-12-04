Suara.com – Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI makes it easy for users to check account numbers. Can be online or offline, here’s how to check your BRI account number.

Account numbers are important things related to customer finances. This number usually contains personal information and identity from bank customers.

Especially for BRI customers, the account number has 15 digits. To make a transfer between banks, you need to use the BRI code on the front, namely 002.

It can be done online or offline, below are several ways to check your BRI account number that you can try.

How to check BRI account number via ATM

Go to the nearest BRI ATM Enter the ATM booth Insert the BRI ATM card into the machine Select the language used Fill in the ATM card PIN Enter the ‘Account Information’ menu Select ‘Check Balance’ In this menu, the account number and balance amount will appear

How to check your BRI account number through a branch

Come to the nearest BRI branch. Bring personal identification such as an ID card or driver’s license. Ask the officer about checking your account number

How to check BRI account number via internet banking

Enter the BRI internet banking page. Login using your username and password. Select the ‘Account Information’ menu. The account number will immediately appear on the page.

How to check BRI account number via BRImo

Enter the BRImo application. Fill in the account number and application PIN. Select the ‘My Account’ menu. The account number will be immediately visible in this menu.

It’s easy and fast and can be done online or offline. These are some of the ways you can check your BRI account number. For the record, make sure that information regarding account numbers remains confidential.