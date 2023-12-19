Suara.com – Checking account numbers also helps in personal or business financial administration. You can record your BRI account number in your financial records or budget management for reference or transaction tracking.

By checking the account number, you can verify the identity of the account owner. This is important in situations such as making transfers or payments to people or companies using BRI account numbers.

If you want to receive funds from another person or company via bank transfer to your BRI account, you can provide your account number to them for verification and ease of the transfer process.

To check your BRI account number via BRImo (BRI mobile banking application), follow these steps:

Download and install the BRImo application from the appropriate application store for your device (for example, Play Store for Android users or App Store for iOS users). Open the BRImo application and log in using your BRI internet banking account. If you don't have an account, register first via the BRI internet banking service. After successfully logging in, on the main page of the BRImo application, you will see various menus and options. Search and select the “Account” or “My Account” menu (the menu name may vary depending on in the application version). In the menu, you will find a list of accounts connected to your internet banking account. Select the account whose number you want to check. Usually, the main account will be displayed by default, but you can choose another account if you have more than one BRI account. After selecting an account, the BRI account number will be displayed on the screen, along with other information such as balance and recent transaction history.

Make sure you access BRImo through a trusted and safe source, such as an official download from the application store. Also, make sure you use the correct account and password to log in to BRImo.

If you experience difficulties or have further questions, it is recommended to contact BRI customer service or visit the nearest BRI branch office for direct assistance.

That's how to check your BRI account number at BRImo which can make your transactions easier. I hope this helps!

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins