Changing your style of throwing Poké Balls in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is one of the charms of the DLC.

A problem with IVs is hindering Legendaries, news that contrasts with the expected Blastoise fix. Still, there are plenty of activities to complete in the new expansion, including earning more AP.

But throughout your Bidomo adventure, you will also be interested in enjoying the exclusive functions. And one of them will give you the ability to change your style of throwing Poké Balls.

Here we will tell you how to access this function.

How to change your style of throwing Poké Balls in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

If you like customizations, you'll be happy to know that you can change your style of throwing Poké Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple's Indigo Disc.

Those who have purchased the DLC will have the opportunity to use new throwing styles. And unlocking this ability is quite easy, removing the requirement of having the expansion and traveling to Blueberry Academy.

Once inside the Academy, you will have to complete a series of story-related missions. Basically you will need to meet one of the current members of the Blueberry League High Command, Levi. This will allow you to enter The Blueberry Academy League Club.

Shortly after the introduction you will go through a short tutorial about the new features, such as AP (Blueberry Points), how to spend them, and how to use Battle Points. Levi will also ask you to support the Baseball Club with PA.

After completing the tutorial you will receive the ability to change your style of throwing Poké Balls. Remember that it is only possible in The Indigo Disc, the second DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Where to manage your styles and get new ones?

Being able to have different styles is the first step. But now you need to know how to change your style of throwing Poké Balls in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Fortunately you will be able to access your different styles through the PC located in the club room. You just have to select “Contribute PA” and look for the request for 10 PA for the Baseball Club. With this you can choose any style of throwing Poké Balls that you have unlocked.

It should be noted that you will be able to continue unlocking new styles using AP, although the following ones will cost more points. You will have to check the PC constantly in case there are new requests, and get more AP in the meantime.