Nowadays, customization is key to optimizing efficiency and adapting your devices to your needs. Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, is no exception.

One of the areas where you can exert considerable control over your experience is the configuration of function keys, those powerful tools that are often overlooked.

Instead of settling for preset configurations, you can discover how to customize these keys to fit your most frequent tasks and essential apps. This level of flexibility not only improves comfort, but can also speed up your daily actions, giving you greater control over your environment.

Whether it's to simplify access to specific software features or to speed up command execution, learning how to modify function keys will open up a world of possibilities that will allow you to work smarter and more efficiently in Windows 11.

How to change the way function keys work in Windows:

PowerToys are essential for changing Windows keys

The first thing you should do if you want to change Windows letters is install PowerToys on your computer.

To do this, go to the Windows 11 app store, type PowerToys and install it. As simple as that.

Change Windows keys: Enable keyboard manager

Once PowerToys is installed, you must verify that the Keyboard Manager module is enabled.

There are several ways to do it.

The first is to left click on the PowerToys system tray icon. Then hit the More button and then move the switch Keyboard Administrator to the position Switched on. The second option is to go to the section Panel de PowerToys and enable the toggle. Finally, you can go to the section Keyboard Administrator of the application where you will see a switch called Enable Keyboard Manager.

Change Windows keys

To continue with the process of changing Windows keys, you must be in the section PowerToys Keyboard Administrator.

Under Keys, click the link Remap a key. The key remapping window will seem quite sparse at first. You must create your first entry.

Now you must choose the key you want to change (the column Select) to indicate what you want it to do (To send).

For example, if you want to make pressing B actually type C, you would have B in the Select column and C in Send. This is something you can also assign to function keys.

Click on the + button and then use the drop-down menu to select the key you want to change.

When you have selected the key whose function you want to change, you have to indicate how Windows should interpret the press of that key.

in the column To send, you must use the second drop-down menu and select your preferred function there. This is a process that can be repeated as many times as you need to create as many remaps as you need.

If you make a mistake, don't worry, just click on the trash icon (next to the entry) and it will be deleted.

Change a key to a shortcut

If you have a shortcut that requires many presses on different keys, you can always select one, for example a function key, and reassign it so that when it is pressed, it activates what the entire shortcut does.

Use the column Select to choose the key and then click the button Select in the column To send. Now change it however you want.

Change your own shortcuts

It may be that a specific shortcut that exists in Windows is not to your liking because you consider that it is not realistic or intuitive.

Well, you can change it for another one that is easier for you, enter the link Reassign a shortcut, in the section Shortcuts from Keyboard Manager, and click + to add a new shortcut remapping.

Then press the button Select in the column Select to then press the key combination you want to use before clicking Accept (in this example, Alt + C).

Now click on Select in the column To send and press the key of the shortcuts you want to replace and then click on Accept.

Keys or key combinations only for certain applications

You can also change Windows keys, such as function keys or combinations of them, so that they only work within a specific program.

For example, you may want F3 to do in Word what Ctrl + C does, well it creates a new shortcut so that when you press F3 it acts as if you had pressed Ctrl + C, as you have seen above.

Then you must write the name of the process for the application in question (winword.exe for Word) in the column Target applicationit's that simple.

Disable a key

You can also freeze a function key that you don't want to work from doing anything.

Create a mapping as we saw above, but do not select anything in the To send column.

The moment you press Accept to save the remapping, PowerToys will tell you that the functionality is missing. Since it's just what you want, click Continue anyway.

By mastering these customization techniques, you'll be on your way to transforming your Windows 11 experience and making your operating system perfectly tailored to your individual needs.

As you have read, changing the keys in Windows is not complicated and you have several options at your disposal.

Customize the function keys and the ones you want to have a higher level of productivity with your Windows 11 computer.