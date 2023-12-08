We show you how to change our appearance and physical appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in the game, after having already created our character.

When starting a new game and seeing some initial sequences we can create our own character In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, although the title is in first person, we can modify our physical appearance as na’vi. This includes changes facial, hair, skin, voices, of everything. Once we have started our game we can change all the sections of our appearance again.

Of course, it is necessary to advance a little. Until you reach Pandora and complete the first main mission.

How to change appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

We need interact with a “change point” in the world of Pandora to access the customization menu for our character. Although we have already chosen things like gender or voice, we can also change those. Those change points are wooden structures, quite large and recognizablesimilar to monuments, usually in allied bases or towns.

It is possible to find these points thanks also to our native instincts.

We can find one very close to the beginning, after completing the main mission, under the resistance basenear a cave, exactly in the corner of the home, hold down the square to PS o X on Xbox to use it. There is no no type of cost for using these exchange points, We can also use them without limit, whenever you get tired of your appearance you can change freely.

