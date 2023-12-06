Zekrom y Reshiram Shiny in Pokémon GO They have become a tremendous challenge for players.

These enigmatic legendaries joined the series in Pokémon Black and White, and have been two of the most dangerous dragons in the game ever since. And if facing them is in itself a challenge, finding the variants Shiny It is much more complicated, although not impossible.

In this article we will tell you everything you need to know to capture Zekrom y Reshiram Shiny in Pokémon GO.

How to find Zekrom y Reshira Shiny in Pokémon GO

The only way to face legendaries like Zekrom y Give up Shiny in Pokémon GO is through 5 Star Raids.

It is a challenge for the most experts that puts you in battle against a powerful boss, which is usually a legendary Pokémon, Ultra Beast, or something very special. To participate you need to wait to receive a Raid notification or join a friend with an invitation.

You can access Raids with Raid Passes that you can find by spinning the photo disc in a Gym. However, you can only have one Raid Pass at a time. If you want more, you will need to purchase a Premium Raid Pass in the store. Pokémon GO.

Usually the probability of find a Shiny in Pokémon GO is only 0.2% (1 in 500), but this changes a lot during some events. In fact, your probability of finding Zekrom y Reshiram Shiny in 5 star Raids (or higher) it will be 1/20, 0.5%. It’s still little, but it’s a significant difference from wild encounters.

Therefore, you will need to participate in as many 5-star Raids as you can to find Zekrom y Reshiram Shiny. There are no magical items or foods here that give you more chances, so everything will depend on your effort.

You can participate in multiple 5-star Raids in a single day by spending PokéCoins in the store. With some luck, you will find the variant Shiny on your first attempts.

Facing the Zekrom Shiny in Pokémon GO

Find the Zekrom Shiny in Pokémon GO It is a challenge in itself, but it is only half the process. Now you will need to face and defeat this powerful legendary to have a chance to capture him.

Zekrom It is a Dragon and Electric type Pokémon, so it will be resistant to Flying, Steel, Fire, Electric, Grass and Water type attacks. Your best chance will be to use Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy type attacks.

These are some recommendations that will undoubtedly help you cope:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Anger Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Anger Primal Groudon: Sludge Shot and Abyss Edge Palkia: Dragon Tail and Drake Comet Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail and Anger Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Anger Salamance: Dragon Tail and Anger Mamoswine : Logo Slap and Avalanche Excadrill: Mud Slap and Earthquake Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Haxorus: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Galarian Darmanitan (Daruma): Ice Fang and Avalanche

Remember to use Frambu Berries to increase your chances of capturing Zekrom Shinywhile making Excellent and Curveball throws.

Counters para Reshiram Shiny in Pokémon GO

Your meeting with Reshiram Shiny in Pokémon GO It could be very close, so you will have to be prepared for the confrontation.

Reshiram It is a legendary Pokémon of Dragon and Fire type, so it is also resistant to Bug, Steel, Grass, Fire and Electric types. However, it has some weaknesses, especially to Ground, Rock, and Dragon-type attacks.

These are some of the best options when facing against Reshiram Shiny:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Anger Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Anger Dialga: Dragobreath and Drake Comet Palkia: Dragon Tail and Drake Comet Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail and Abyss Edge Reshiram: Dragobreath and Drake Comet Rampardos: Flak and Avalanche Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Anger Salamance: Dragon Tail and Haxorus Anger: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Mega Tyranitar: Anti-Air and Eternatus: Dragon Tail and Sharp Rock

