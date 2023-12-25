How to capture the new Pokémon Paradox in The Indigo Disk, the new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: requirements, exclusive to each version…

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Discthe second expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple on Nintendo Switch, introduces new legendary Pokémon to capture in the Biodome, a new region full of new species and four ecosystems where the rarest Pokémon appear.

Among the legendary Pokémon of The Indigo Disc are four paradox Pokémon: two for Pokémon Scarlet and two for Pokémon Purple.

To get them, you must complete special requirements, just like the Paldea Paradox Pokémon from the base game. Also, these are not in the Biodome, but rather you have to go back to Paldea Area Zerobut not before completing a long mission.

We explain to you How to unlock Paradox Pokémon in The Indigo Disk of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

How to unlock Pokémon Paradox in The Indigo Disc

These two legendary Pokémon (two for each game) are the most difficult to get in the entire DLC, and you will first have to have completed the secondary story to get Ursaluna Crimson Moon in Noroteo (it was part of the first DLC, The Turquoise Mask).

This mission asked you register 150 Pokémon from the Noroteo Pokédex (which implies having captured or obtained evolutions).

In that mission Gama took us to a location where this Pokémon was found. Well, in El Disco Índigo it is similar:

Must register 200 Pokémon from the Biodome Pokédex. Once you have them, talk to Gama in the Biodome rest area. The photographer will give you clues to capture the Paradox Pokémon.

The Paradox Pokémon are found in Area Zero, in Paldea.

Electrofuria of Scarlet: Throw yourself to the bottom of the moat and look for it near a pond with a waterfall Flamariete of Scarlet: In the upper part, near some satellites Ferromole Purple: Near the bottom of the pit, between some rocks and a laboratory Ferrotesta Purple: On a cliff near Research Station 1

When you find and defeat them you will have the opportunity to capture them. You can only capture them once per game, and they do not appear shiny.

Here you can see other guides for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk, how to unlock the starter Pokémon from other generations, how to get the 25 legendaries and all the special evolutions like Hydrapple.

If you have Pokémon Scarlet and Purple resumed For the arrival of the DLC, we explain how to connect Switch to Pokémon GO to capture Gimmighoul, how to get Zorua from Hisui and how to get all the original Vivillon patterns.

Here we leave you more guides for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, such as 9 things you should know before starting to play, the best recommended order to beat the story, where are all the stakes and the complete Pokédex of Paldea, and 6 other secrets that perhaps don't know about the game Nintendo Switch.