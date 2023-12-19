The bonus is a right that workers in Mexico have as recognized by the Federal Labor Law (LFT) and, in the same way, domestic workers have the right to this benefit.

People who hire cleaning services in their homes should consider this obligation.

According to the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE), more than 2.4 million people are dedicated to household work and among these, more than 2.2 million are women.

It is relevant to emphasize the above, because despite the importance of these jobs, the violation of labor rights is constantly reflected among domestic workers.

The deadline to make the payment of the benefit is December 20, as indicated in article 87 of the LFT.

The bonus is calculated by multiplying the salary received each day by the 15 days of salary of the bonus, in the event that the worker has worked for one year.

If workers have worked for less than one year, the days worked must be divided by 365 and then multiply the amount by the 15 days of bonus. In this way, the result will give the days that must be paid as a bonus, whether two, three or four days, etc. The amount can be rounded to get the precise result.

