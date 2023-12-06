The surcharges are compensation to the treasury for lack of timely payment. This is established in article 21 of the Federal Tax Code (CFF).

According to the miskuentas portal, this compensation is calculated based on an interest rate, which is determined by the SAT and which can vary quarterly. The surcharges are applied to the updated amount of the debt.

The formula to calculate the surcharges is as follows:

Updated amount x Interest rate x Number of months late = Surcharges

Rule 2.1.21. of the Miscellaneous Fiscal Resolution (RMF) for 2023 establishes that the surcharge rate is 1.47% monthly. Thus, you must multiply 1.47 by the number of months passed since the month in which it should have been paid.

In the aforementioned example, the taxpayer plans to pay in December a debt that should have been paid in July, We have that five months have passed, so we would have to multiply 1.47 by five, so we obtain that the surcharge rate that must be paid is 7.35%.

Now we have to calculate 7.35% of the updated contribution (10 thousand 239 pesos). For this, the updated contribution would have to be multiplied by the surcharge rate, after having moved the decimal point to the left two positions. That is, by 0.0735.

The result of this operation is 752.5, which corresponds to what must be paid in surcharges.

Add it all up:

Finally you have to add the following:

What was not paid to the treasury, which in our example corresponds to 10 thousand pesos. The inflation update, of 239 pesos. The surcharges for the months of late payment, for a total of 752.5 pesos.

The result is 10 thousand 991.5 pesos. You have to pay the SAT almost 10% more than what you would have had to pay originally. So think twice before falling behind on your obligations.

