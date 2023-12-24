Calculate percentages It's a math operation you learned in school, and while it may seem like it's a skill you rarely need in everyday life, you'll be surprised to learn that it's more useful than you imagine.

For example, offers in supermarkets or any establishment often challenge you to calculate percentages to take advantage of certain discounts.

It should be noted that the signs displaying the prices of items may show you the deal of the day, but sometimes the price does not reflect the discount applied.

This is where your ability to calculate percentages comes into play. While it is easy to know the result when the discount is 10% or 50%, things can get complicated when it is 60% or 45%, this is where you can get complicated.

Often, the instinct is to turn to the mobile phone and open the calculator application to solve the operation quickly. However, what happens if you can't use your cell phone at that time?

It is for this reason that It is essential to know how to calculate percentages mentally, without depending on technology. And here we share the keys to do it easily and without complications.

How to calculate percentages without a calculator

It should be noted that calculating the percentage of something is quite simple. To do this, you need to know the initial amount and the percentage you want to calculate.

There are three basic ways to calculate the percentage mentally. The first is to use multiplication and division, while the second is fractions and the third is the reduction of multiples of 10. With this it will be much easier for you calculate the percentage of something.

For calculate percentages mentally without a calculatorhere are the three examples:

Divide and multiply

Amount: calculate 20% of 150. Step 1: Divide 150 by 10. The result is 15. Step 2: Multiply 15 by 2 (which equals 20%). The result is 30. Result: 20% of 150 is 30.

Use fractions

Amount: calculate 25% of 200. Step 1: Express the percentage as a fraction (25/100). Step 2: Multiply the amount by the fraction, in this case 200 x 25/100. Result: 25% of 200 is 50.

Reduction to multiples of 10

Amount: calculate 30% of 80 Step 1: Reduce the percentage to a multiple of 10 (30% becomes 10% multiplied by 3) Step 2: Calculate 10% of 80 (8) and multiply by 3. Result: 30% of 80 is 24.

There is another trick that is often used and that works quite well, which is reversing the numbers. For example, to calculate 20% of 50, reverse the numbers and calculate 50 x 0.2. The result is 10.

The key is to practice a lot and learn methods to simplify numbers. Thus, little by little, you will master the art of calculating percentages without having to use a calculator.