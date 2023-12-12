The Marvel Snap online store remains the cheapest place to buy season passes or bundles in the mobile game, and it continues to operate despite the closure of Nuverse.

The most astute players of Marvel Snap They know that buying items (bundles, season passes or gold packs) is much cheaper in the game’s official store on the web than from within the game itself.

From the game on iOS, Android or Steam, the platform takes a 30% commission, but that does not happen in the official Nuverse store.

That doesn’t make it cheaper, mind you… The real trick is to buy with a different currency. The one you get by default, the one from the Philippines, is approximately 30% cheaper than the Euroo.

This trick to buy cheaper on Marvel Snap is very old, and recently, with the news of the closure of Nuverse (the Chinese publisher of the game, a subsidiary of ByteDance, creators of TikTok) many fear that this method will disappear.

But for now it is still working, and for example it can be used to buy the December season pass, Hellfire Gala, for 8.34 euros (499 PHP) instead of 10.99.

Marvel Snap’s Nuverse Store

To enter the Nuverse store click on the following link. This store allows you to purchase gold, season passes and other items directly from the publisher (Nuverse).

You will only have to Enter your player ID to log in. You can check your ID by clicking on the settings wheel (top left), scroll down and you will see it. Tap to view it and the text will automatically be copied.

Naturally, this store can only be accessed from the web or mobile browser, not from the game. And not only is it cheaper when buying with another currency, They also usually have exclusive offers and promotions that are not in the gameto encourage players to buy from here, and thus save the platform’s commission.

