In these icy winter days, when ice covers car windows, a viral trick promises to be the quick and effective solution. The definitive solution to remove that annoying ice on the window of your car is very easy, but you have to be careful.

Posted by Danny Laughs, a popular TikToker, this method has captured the attention of thousands on the social network. The trick is to use a bag full of warm water to break up the ice on car windows.

This method, according to Danny’s video, shows how Ice melts almost instantly upon contact with water. The effectiveness of this simple but ingenious trick has generated more than 20,000 views, evidencing the interest and usefulness perceived by users.

However, The trick to remove ice from the car windshield without scratching is not as simple as it seems. There are risks when applying hot water directly to cold glass. There is a possibility that the sudden change in temperature could cause cracks or even break the glass.

To remove ice from your car glass, use warm water, not boiling water.

Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the water is not boiling, but simply lukewarm, to minimize the risk of damage. In addition to this advice, the video has unleashed a wave of comments and suggestions.

Some users have shared their experiences, indicating that Ice can form again if the car is not started immediately after applying the trick. Others have emphasized the importance of water temperature, reiterating that it should be warm, but not too hot.

This trick joins a series of tips shared on social networks to face the challenges of winter. From techniques for keeping heat inside the car to alternative methods for defrosting windows, drivers are looking for creative and practical ways to deal with inclement weather.

Despite its apparent effectiveness, it is essential to remember that Not all methods found on networks are safe or appropriate. In the case of the warm water bag, although it appears to be a quick fix, drivers should proceed with caution to avoid damage to their vehicles.

This viral trick offers a quick way to get rid of ice on car windows. However, as with any unconventional method, it is essential to use it with care and consideration. With this trick, winter could be a little less problematic for drivers.