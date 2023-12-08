Generally, not everyone has a router with external antennas. Something that is usually common in the equipment provided by operators. On the other hand, if you are one of those who have your own router and decided to buy one with antennas, the simple fact of orienting them in one way or another can give you a better signal in different parts of your house. So their position can make a difference.

And, even if you have never stopped to think about this, an incorrect position of the antennas can prevent you from enjoying the WiFi network to the fullest. Not only does the position of the router itself influence, it is also key to properly place the external antennas since they do not always propagate the waves in the same way, even when son omnidirectional.

What is the best position?

Having WiFi signal problems is something that many users have become accustomed to over time. The good thing is that there are tips with which you can improve your wireless network. In this case, this recommendation is aimed at all those with a router with external antennassince the key to this case is in guiding them one way or another.

It is clear that you can always opt for devices to expand coverage, such as PLCs, repeaters, WiFi Mesh systems… On the other hand, if you don’t want to spend money and you have this type of router, you can always try move the antennas. Although, you have to do it logically, and all so that you really notice an improvement in the wireless connection of the router and you don’t waste time either.

The first thing of all is to make sure of the position of the router. A central area of ​​the house, at a medium height where the device is not attached to other devices, walls, etc. Once this is taken into account, you must move on to the next step: orient the antennas.

In this case, everything will depend on the number of antennas you have. If, for example, your house has several floors and you have a router with two antennas, you can try leaving one horizontally and the other vertically. Thus the signal will go to various areas, both on the floor it is on and in the rest. On the other hand, if you have three antennas, try orienting the third diagonally. However, if you have more than 4 antennas, you should orient some vertically and others horizontally.

Keep in mind that this is not a fixed thing, but rather you can try to see which position gives you the most results depending on your house and your needs. That is, you can try different angles to try to get the signal to cover the entire house. But also, for example, you can focus them more towards an area of ​​the home where you want to have a better WiFi signal.

Therefore, if you take into account the factor of router position and antenna orientation external, you will be able to enjoy better WiFi coverage. Although, as always, you have to play with the angles of these to find the best position.