The Legend of Zelda It is probably one of the most renowned and well-known video game franchises in the world. And also one of the pillars on which Nintendo stands. We are not exaggerating when we say that this franchise is probably one of the most loved and best valued by the international gaming community. For having always had its own essence and for having immersed us in a fantasy world full of life, stories to tell and action and mysteries in equal parts.

That said, the video game industry It is diverse and many jewels emerge from time to time to set trends in the future. We saw it in the past with games like The Last of Us or Red Dead Redemption 2, the latter being from Rockstar Games, the same company that a little over a week ago announced the long-awaited GTA 6. Which will surely represent a technical and graphical leap in the world of video games. In this article we will analyze what the following can get The Legend of Zelda from the release of GTA 6. Let's explore these possibilities.

The GTA 6 trailer has created an incredible sensation

He GTA 6 trailer It has become the most viewed in the world of video games in the history of the company, and of the rest of the video games themselves. It is clear that the hype and desire for this game are immeasurable. Everytime that Rockstar has launched one of its latest games on the market (GTA V, GTA Online, RDR 2)has managed to change the industry, or at least serve as an inspiration to other studios in certain aspects.

Con GTA 6 It will not be different, in fact the change will be even greater. Both for the style of play, the quality of animations, the representation it wants to make of real life, the graphic level and many playable mechanics that will surprise us. The trailer has left an incredible feeling that we are facing something big.

The Legend of Zelda doesn't need inspiration, but it does need a look at new mechanics

One thing is clear, and that is The Legend of Zelda As a franchise, it does not need inspiration to continue enchanting a community that numbers millions of players. And Nintendo is in a very different register than Rockstar follows. So, what do we mean in the relationship that the following could have? The Legend of Zelda con GTA 6?

The question has a simpler answer than you might think, and that is that GTA 6 is going to offer us an extremely rich open world experience. At a playable, realism and design level. It's going to be at another graphic and generational level and the trailer has only given us a small sample of what we will expect. And we all know how it works Rockstar Games in this sense, and even more so after seeing a game with the quality in every sense that Red Dead Redemption 2 has.

A new concept of open world. A graphic realism that could be adapted to future Zelda games, maintaining the cell shading graphics that have worked so well in BOTW y TOTK.

Marketing and promotion strategies to take into account by Rockstar. A greater role for the main characters (Jason and Lucía in GTA 6); Link and Zelda in the next Zelda game.

Link and Zelda as playable characters would be an incredible duo to see

This is a perspective that we already analyzed in a previous Ruetir.com article. However, and after what we saw in the GTA 6 trailerdefinitely the experience of having Link and Zelda as playable characters in the next title would be something incredible to see.

First of all because it would fit very well with the tone that the princess has had in Tears of the Kingdom, of being a warrior and being actively involved in the politics and future of Hyrule. Link would continue to be the main and playable character, with the addition that this time the princess would be included as a playable character in the next game. The Legend of Zelda.

It is undoubtedly a perspective that Nintendo would have to take into account above all if GTA 6 ends up working well. This would allow:

Further develop the bond between Link and Zelda. The next game in the saga would explore and delve deeper into the evolution of both characters (something that TOTK lacks) Give us a more up-to-date gaming perspective than what players are currently asking for. Give female audiences the chance to play with Zelda for the first time in a game in the franchise.

