In the last decade, panettone has flooded the Spanish market, causing a war between Italian manufacturers and substantially changing some of the most established habits of Spanish Christmas. The question is why?

And there is part of the explanation that is inherent to culinary trends, of course. Fevers that come and go with no more solid explanation than the fickleness of the public. But there is another part that is clearer. There's a reason why panettone is climbing the ranks of the Christmas 'Greatest Hits' list.

Panettone fever. These sweet breads have a very long tradition in northern Italy (with records dating back to the end of the 16th century), but they arrived in Spain much later. We know that in Barcelona they began to be prepared about 50 years ago in the Foix de Sarrià pastry shop and that date is already somewhat late.

After all, 'canelons de rostit' are a good example of the intense relations between Italian and Catalan cuisines during the 19th century. The same century in which panettone (or, at least, its Genoese version) arrived in Argentina. That is, we may not have the full story yet, but it hardly matters now: none of this explains the boom of the last eight years.

And what explains it? The key, however, came from Daniel Álvarez, who has been making it for 25 years in the workshop in Dalua (Elche). On a trip to Switzerland, he saw “a pastry shop full of panettones in September. That pastry chef told me that this mysterious giant cupcake lasted about a month and my eyes lit up: it seemed like a dream to be able to fill the store with those buns.” .

It is evident that homemade panettone has a specific life cycle: about 15 days from its manufacture. But the intrinsic “durability” of the Italian candy (raised to maximum power by the industry) has been a key factor in its expansion around the world. Faced with the logistical challenge that comes with making “Roscones de Reyes”, panettone allows you to face the Christmas campaign in a much simpler way.

And it shouldn't surprise us. In fact, the popularity of mantecado in Spain is due to something very similar. Although there were already workshops that manufactured them (especially those in convents), the mantecado boom was due to the fact that Filomena Micaela Ruiz Téllez developed a drying technique that allowed the sweet to resist “better transportation and storage, preserving its qualities for longer as if it had just come out of the fire. Thus, it stopped being a homemade sweet and became one of the kings of Christmas.

Added to the enormous weight of the Paris metropolitan area, this is also the explanation why the galette des rois (a puff pastry filled with frangipane) is gradually gaining ground on the couronne de rois (a roscón similar to the Spanish one). In that leap that involves leaving family kitchens and entering bakeries and supermarket chains, 'durability' is a fundamental factor.

Not everything that lasts is a success… However, although “durability” is a great argument for the pastry industry (and that makes products that are easier to manage circulate more), the truth is that since the arrival of the large German supermarkets in Spain, marzipan stollens They are accessible to almost everyone and their success is not even remotely comparable.

Furthermore, while we Spaniards are divided between con and sincebollistas, Italy is divided between fans of panettone and fans of pandoro. Two products that, otherwise, have similar durability factors. Credit must be given to the bakers and pastry chefs of Milan (compared to those of the always tragic Verona).

To the Milanese and the Brazilians. We must not forget that the largest manufacturer of panettone in the world is Bauducco, a company founded by Italian immigrants in Sao Paulo also in the 1950s. Perhaps it is this great gift of Italians in general, who have made the art of exporting food a of its most succulent “differential facts.”

