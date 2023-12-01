Netflix

Netflix has recently premiered the reality show The Squid Game. The funny thing is that many people wonder how real this show is.

Many fans are wondering how real the Netflix Squid Game contest is.. The American streaming platform has just launched a reality competition based on the successful South Korean drama. But how genuine is this show? The North American company’s TUDUM article reveals that the producers made an effort to make the 496 contestants feel as if they were really in the original series. Although without the dramatic actual eliminations, of course.

The Netflix cameras never stopped. They even filmed while the Squid Game contestants were sleeping. Mainly for health and safety reasons. Production designer Mathieu Weekes commented that they wanted them to feel completely controlled by their environment to emulate the atmosphere of the Korean television series. The production team also had to work behind the scenes to guide the participants through the process without leaving the set.

A very tough filming and serious accusations of rigging

Definitely, The Squid Game: The Challenge It imitates the structure of other reality shows. Although some “more real” moments have focused on public controversies. One scene in particular, “Red Light, Green Light,” was especially challenging for the Netflix contestants. Ultimately, they had to endure nine hours in the intense cold.

Allegations of pneumonia, injuries and extreme conditions emerged after filming of the Squid Game reality show on Netflix. Additionally, there were claims that the game was rigged, with accusations that the creative team influenced eliminations and set up return flights before participants were eliminated. Of course, there has been a lot of controversy about it. However, you can rest assured. Nobody dies in this contest. Any resemblance to fiction is only aesthetic.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.