The song “I don't forget the old year” It has an interesting history in the context of Latin American popular music, it was written by the Colombian composer and singer Tony Camargo In the year of 1953, which has become a classic anthem during New Year's Eve celebrations in several Latin American countries.

The theme highlights the idea of ​​saying goodbye to the year that is ending, remembering the moments lived, the experiences, the joys and difficulties that have been experienced during those twelve months. The letter has a happy and nostalgic tone at the same time, celebrating the closing of a cycle and looking to the future with hope and optimism.

“That song was recorded in 1953 and to this day it works, so to speak, in many homes we continue to say goodbye to the year with it and that for me is a true gift that life has given me,” the singer mentioned during an interview. for the media notimex in 2014.

The catchy rhythm and festive lyrics make it an emblematic song for the end of the year parties, being sung and danced at family gatherings, parties and New Year's Eve celebrations throughout Latin America.

Over the years, “I do not forget the old year” It has endured as a traditional song that unites people during these holidays, remembering the past fondly and welcoming the new year with joy.

It has been performed by various artists over time, which has contributed to its dissemination and permanence in the collective memory. Through different musical versions and adaptations, it has maintained its charm and connection with people during these special dates, now in 2023 it celebrates 70 years since its launch, which will surely continue to be heard.

