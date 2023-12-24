The movie of Super Mario Bros. Features a multitude of iconic video game characters. Nintendo has finally hit the big screen in Nintendo's first collaboration with Illumination, and a sequel is expected. And although determining the exact ages of these decades-old characters can be a challenge, it is possible to make an approximation of the ages of each character main in the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the long-awaited animated film adaptation of Nintendo's beloved platform franchise. Although Super Mario Bros. is best known for its hundreds of video games, it is actually a multimedia franchise that includes toys, comics, TV shows and more. Throughout the wide range of Super Mario Bros. content (which now includes an upcoming Mario movie sequel), the ages of the franchise's characters have varied over the years, with some not even have been confirmed. However, some tracks allow the audience approximate the ages of each character main character in the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Mario and Luigi:

Mario and Luigi have about 25 years in the film, according to evidence from previous games and creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

Princesa Peach:

Princess Peach's age is not confirmed in the film, but clues from previous games suggest that she is approximately 23 yearsbeing slightly younger than the brothers.

Bowser:

Bowser, the villain, is approximately 30 years in the film, thus being a few years older than Mario, Luigi and Peach, as shown in previous games.

Toad:

Toad's age is difficult to pin down, as members of the species never have their ages confirmed. The Toad in the film appears to be based on Captain Toad and is assumed to be from middle age.

Donkey Kong:

Donkey Kong, a member of the Kong species, is about 20 years in the film, based on the average lifespan of gorillas.

Cranky Kong:

Cranky Kong, the oldest Kong in the film, is estimated to be around 40 yearsconsidering his former role as an antagonist in the original Donkey Kong game.

Kamek:

Kamek, the wise wizard who has been at Bowser's side since his childhood, is estimated to be around 50 years in the film, thus being one of the oldest characters.

In this way, we can get an idea of ​​the age of the main characters who appear in Super Mario Bros.: The Movie. How about? Did you expect them to be that age?

