Our cell phones, it is well known by everyone, are no longer just for making calls. They are like personal assistants that store our searches, visited sites and online purchases. With each click, we leave a digital footprint that is saved in our history, whether it is Google Chrome, Firefox or any other browser.

But, Have you ever wondered about the privacy of all that information? Saving our history has its advantages, such as remembering passwords and receiving personalized recommendations. But, this also means that our privacy is at stake.

History and cookies can reveal a lot about us, from our daily routines to our most private preferences. Simply put, cookies are small text files that websites send and store on your browser, such as Google, or device, as you move around the Internet.

They contain all kinds of information that websites use to remember certain data about you and your previous interactions with the site and these traces not only affect your individual privacy, but also contribute to the creation of user profiles used in advertising strategies.

Of course, note that without cookies, you would have to log in every time you leave a site or rebuild your shopping cart if you accidentally close the page. Create cookies It's an important part of the modern Internet experience, but everything has a limit.

Why deleting Google history and cookies matters

Personal privacy: Clearing history and cookies is vital to protect your privacy. Prevents sensitive information from being exposed and reduces the risk of unwanted glances. Online security: Cookies may be used to track your activities. By deleting them, you minimize the risk of third parties accessing your personal data. User experience: Deleting history and cookies improves device performance. Less data stored means faster, more efficient browsing. Control over personalization: By clearing history, you reset the information used to personalize recommendations. This gives you more control over the ads and suggestions you receive.

So how often should you do it?

How often to clear history and cookies It depends on your privacy sensitivity and how much you browse. Some general guidelines may be:

Very privacy-conscious users: delete it weekly or after spending a long time using the Internet. Moderate users: Once a month, or even if you push twice, may be enough to maintain the balance between privacy and convenience. Less concerned users: every three months or even less frequently. But stay aware of changes to privacy policies.

Computer Hey

Okay, and how do I do it if it's Google Chrome?

Access your browser: Open your browser, and if you use Google Chrome, see the three vertical dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen. You can also do “Ctrl+H”. Option menu: By clicking on the three dots, a menu will be displayed. Find and select the option that says History. Clear browsing data: Within the history, you will find several options. You must go to the option and that indicates Clear browsing data. Specify the data to delete: On the next screen, you will see different categories of data. To focus only on cookies and site data, select the appropriate option. Confirm and delete: Finally, confirm your choice by pressing the Clear data button. This step ensures that only cookies and site data are deleted, preserving the rest of your browsing history.

If you want to delete everything completely, you just have to check all the options, as well as the time period you want and click Delete data again.