Mariah Carey has reaffirmed its status as a of the most prominent artists at the global level gracias a “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, this famous song that plays every Christmas season all over the world.

However, the question that arises is: What is the annual financial impact of this iconic Christmas song?

In the tenth week of December last year, the catchy tune was already topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart, remaining in first place for more than three consecutive years during the season.

The songpart of their album “Merry Christmas” released in 1994, managed to enter the top 10 for the first time in December 2017repeating this achievement in 2018, 2019, 2020 y 2021.

As for the numbers, during the week of December 9 to 15, 2022, the song attracted 4.4 million views and sold 11,000 downloads in the United States alone, as reported by “Luminate.”

Billboard also noted that, globally, Carey generated around $4.5 million in 2021, with $1.66 million coming from publishing royalties. These figures would estimate profits close to 120 million pesos.

Additionally, according to “The New York Post”, the artist would earn $3 million a year, while “The Economist” estimates around $2.5 million in royalties each year for this song alone.

