One of the first news that was announced with the beginning of the new government of Javier Miley, Argentina saw the devaluation of its currency by 54%, as one of the measures to take to avoid hyperinflation in the country.

The announcement has surprised everyone, and has caused positive and negative reactions. Among the questions, those about how this could impact Mexico stand out.

According to bank reports, before Javier Milei took power, 1 Argentine peso was equivalent to 0.047 Mexican pesos, and vice versa, 1 Mexican peso was equivalent to 21.18 Argentine pesos.

With respect to dollar1 Argentine peso was equivalent to 0.0027 dollars, on the contrary, one dollar cost 366.50 Argentine pesos.

With the devaluation announced by the then Minister of Finance, Luis Caputo, one dollar costs 800 Argentine pesos.

With respect to Mexican peso, 1 unit is currently equivalent to 42.36 Argentine pesos.

Argentina cuts drivers and official cars

This Friday, December 15, according to the AP agency, the government of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, will reduce the number of drivers and the fleet of official cars in the public administration and will sell two planes belonging to the state oil company YPF in line with the reduction in spending that has been proposed to keep the fiscal deficit to a minimum.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said this day that these and other adjustment measures are inevitable in the current context of price increases of 1% per day. He also stressed that the objective is “that the catastrophe” of hyperinflation “does not end up happening” in the country.

