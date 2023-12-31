The Argentine, at the Ferraris in the stands to be close to his teammates, should return on Saturday against Hellas Verona. When he is absent or comes off the bench, the Frenchman and the team struggle

How much Inter suffers without Lautaro. With Toro on the bench, or absent due to injury, the team doesn't perform as well as when it has its Argentine bomber in attack. Normal given that we are talking about the top scorer of Serie A, a world champion who was included in the list of the best 30 of the Ballon d'Or? Maybe yes, but for Inzaghi it is still an aspect to reflect on. In the (concrete) hope of having the Nerazzurri number 10 back next Saturday in the home match against Hellas Verona.

IRREPLACEABLE

The Bahia Blanca striker hurt himself nine days ago, in the Italian Cup match against Bologna: muscle strain in his left adductor and a couple of matches that he had to watch from the stands. Lautaro has already shown on social media that he is in a good place: he ran on the pitch and made it clear that he didn't want to miss the third match in a row. In short, on the day of the Epiphany, he wants to return to the starting line-up against Verona. Inzaghi also hopes so, despite the fact that Arnautovic scored his first goal in Serie A at Ferraris. Martinez has enormous weight for the team: not only in terms of goals scored (he already has 17 in 2023-24), but also in terms of offensive danger . Against him the defenses can never get distracted, regardless of the area of ​​the pitch in which he touches the ball. Because he is able to duet with Thuram, but also to open the game on the outside or for the insertions of the midfielders. In short, Lautaro is… irreplaceable for Inter. Perhaps the only one in the squad because behind him Arnautovic and Sanchez don't offer the same guarantees. Okay, the Austrian provided the assist for the 2-0 against Lecce and last night he scored the temporary 1-0, but in terms of technical characteristics he doesn't go well with Thuram. And here is the other problem to analyze.

TIKUS DOESN'T BREAK DOWN

For the fifth time since the start of the season at Ferraris Thuram found himself without his “twin” and for the fifth time he was unable to beat the opposing goalkeeper. Too many clues not to do… a test. Or even something more than a test. Without Lautaro, for the former Borussia Mönchengladbach there is less space and more “attention” from the opposing centre-backs. This explains the fact that he scored all eight of his goals when he had the captain next to him. Furthermore, the understanding with Arnautovic still needs to be built because Marcus knows, with his eyes closed, where to find Toro in the area (he has already assisted him 4), while with the Austrian there is still work to be done to be… . a pair. Against Lecce the Argentine's absence was masked by goals from Bisseck and Arnautovic, but above all by the lack of concreteness of the Salento team. Against Genoa, however, the world champion's unavailability stood out and Marcus was limited to just one shot (a header at the start of the match) on target.

