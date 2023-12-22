Akira Toriyama speaks through his characters in Dragon Ball. From Son Goku, Piccolo, Master Roshi and even Vegeta. Through the latter, and on more than one occasion, he said that there was no point in trying to calculate the power of a saiyan: when possessed by the spirit of combat, the proud warrior race draws strength from where there was none. Starting with the Battle of Namek, that phenomenon became much more visual as they transformed into super Saiyans and multiplied their power. How is that force multiplied and more or less by how much?

Let's start from an essential aspect: Saiyans have special genetics. In addition to becoming an Ozaru (giant ape) by directly observing a large amount of moonlight, they can acquire the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan, which drastically increases their combat power. That's as far as it gets simple. However, and this is key, in order to achieve that state of golden hair and clear eyes, more than just an energetic reaction is needed: the user must have enough S cells.

The science behind the transformation into Super Saiyan

All saiyans have S cells (S-Cells or S 細胞), and the same applies to their descendants such as Son Gohan, Trunks, Son Goten or Bra. So why didn't Nappa or Radish, Goku's brother, transform into supersayans and did it take Vegeta so long to achieve it? In essence, because a huge number of S cells are needed, and this is the key to transformation.

From the outset, and generally, a saiyan with a non-violent character They usually naturally contain many more S cells in their body than those who tend to be highly aggressive and irascible. To be fair, this is a common trait between them. Now, those with an unusually peaceful character (such as Gine, Goku's mother) do not have the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan: it is also necessary achieve disproportionate combat power. And that, barring very, very unusual exceptions like Broly, can only be obtained through very intense training or surviving death in combat.

In other words, the increase in combat power of the Saiyans increases the number of S cells in the body and, at the same time, stimulates them. And the most peaceful ones usually have a greater amount of these than the violent ones. For this reason, the most powerful saiyans from planet Sadala in universe 6, who are much less savage than those originating from Planet Vegeta, have greater ease in transforming.

According to Cabba, the most efficient way for them is to retain the energy in the back. As simple as that. Which brings us to the other key point: how much combat force is needed?

How strong does a saiyan have to be for his hair to turn blonde?

For a long time, Saiyans believed that their combat strength was more or less unchanged. It could increase, of course, by growing and training. They are young for many years to be able to fight and quench their thirst for battle. But, even in those, their power was stabilized unless they transformed into a giant ape or lost their minds.

And so it was until Vegeta discovered on Earth, and the hard way, that could control, reduce and increase at will that same combat force. The reason? If a lower class saiyan like Kakarot (Son Goku's birth name) could do it, so could he.





From here on a transcendental note: this saiyan characteristic goes beyond the use of the body, but is conditioned to the saiyan's spirit. On the planet Namek, Captain Ginew stole Goku's body, but did not get his combat power, but a fraction of it. The reason is that she could not use combat energy like him, nor increase it, much less use his techniques such as Kaio-Ken.





In addition to these essential factors when it comes to increasing combat power, there is a third known as Saiyan power: when facing rivals who surpass them in strength, being on the brink of death and recovering from fatal wounds, they increase their combat power. drastic way. And that is essential information to calculate your own increase in power in your transformations. Damage cannot be self-inflicted, but defense can be reduced to cause the effect of a killing blow.

We saw this on several occasions:





At the time when Vegeta asked Krillin to deal him a lethal blow and be revived by Dende, when Frieza began to show his true power and needed a drastic increase in combat strength.





When Goku left the recovery chamber after returning to his body during Ginew's attack.





And even when Goku trained at extremely high gravity during his trip to Namek and was almost scared to death.

The explanation for this was offered by Vegeta to Zarbon on the planet Namek. More specifically, in chapter 268 of the manga Dragon Ball (titled “The Unstoppable Vegeta!”).

Every time we are on the verge of death and resurrected, our strength increases.

Which brings us to the magic number: according to Dragon Ball Forever, when Goku traveled to the planet Namek, he trained hard in space. His original force was 90,000 units as a base (using Frieza's army scouters as a measure). When he faced Frieza, and after practically resurrecting himself several times, his power amounted to nothing less than 3 million units.

What is the power increase of a Super Saiyan?





When Son Goku faced Frieza on Namek all the prerequisites for transformation aligned: his calmer nature and combat power ensured him an enormous amount of S cells, and watching Krillin's life fade before his eyes It was the spark that activated the transformation into a Super Saiyan.

On a quantitative level, its 3 million combat units multiplied 50 times and, according to official data, Its power reached 150 million combat units. It was at a completely new level and unattainable for Frieza or Vegeta. At least, at that moment.





From here we must take into account an assessment. The transformation into Super Saiyan It's a force multiplier., so the number of combat units is variable: the stronger Goku is, the greater the increase in power. However, there is a side effect: This transformation exhausts and makes him more irascible.

Therefore, when he trained in the Room of Spirit and Time with Son Gohan, he became accustomed to being transformed into a Supersaiyan. Retaining the multiplication effect and increasing the base combat power, but without the restrictions of transformation, once mastered, it is possible to extract even more strength as if he were in a normal state. And, under the right conditions, go beyond the limits of a Supersaiyan.

And what about the Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct transformations?





The following levels of Super Saiyan are also multipliers based on the Super Saiyan himself. So, based on the S cells and combat power – and for reference – we are talking about Supersaiyan 2 multiplying strength by 100 (double) and Supersaiyan 3 by 200 (four times more). There are intermediate points that maximize only strength or energy, but not the entire set of capabilities that define the combat power of each saiyan. And what about the Super Saiyan God transformation?

From Dragonballz the battle of the gods A new type of transformation called Super Saiyan God was introduced which is obtained in a very different way from the previous ones: either through divine training or by receiving the power of five other pure-hearted saiyans.





Because the Supersaiyan God Is he stronger than the other golden haired super saiyan transformations? Because the ki (life energy) of the Gods is used. And if the same technique to transform into a Super Saiyan is applied to this transformation, we obtain the same multiplier that we already know and a new form: the Supersaiyan Dios Supersaiyan. Popularly known as Supersaiyan Blue.

Which brings us to the last two transformations known to the Saiyans: the Ultrainstinto and the ultra ego.





The Ultra Instinct awakens in a different way from the other states: what is known as the egoistic doctrine uses the vital energy of the angels and its power is not only at the highest level known, but also allows it to attack, escape, react and defend itself in a way intuitive. Being a fighter without weaknesses.





The Ultraego is the egocentric doctrine and is the other side of the same coin. It uses the energy of the gods of destruction and feeds on the user's will to destroy and thirst for combat, increasing their aggression, resistance and dexterity in a visceral way. Turning him into a fighter without limits.

What began as a series of combat potential multipliers in Dragon Ball It ended up resulting in new types of transformations that not only depended on the type of divine vital energy, but also on the own will of its users.

Is there a limit when it comes to imagining the power of the saiyans? As we mentioned right at the beginning, the warrior race will always draw strength and power from where there was none. Above all, when they are completely excited about combat.

In VidaExtra | How many euros is a Dragon Ball zeni? This is how Akira Toriyama imagined the prices in the world of Son Goku

In VidaExtra | This apocryphal Dragon Ball manga has been published for more than 15 years and plays with the concept of multiverses that Marvel has made so fashionable.

In VidaExtra | Are you taller than Son Goku? How tall and heavy the Dragon Ball characters are, and their most personal data