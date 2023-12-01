Mobility application partners, such as Uber or DiDi, They report increasingly harsh working conditions. This is due to various factors, among which the significant commissions and taxes that the platforms charge drivers for the use of their service stand out.

In the case of drivers of Uberthese indicate that the platform retains up to the 25% as commission, while DiDi imposes a rate that is around between 15% and 30% depending on the length of the trip. As the travel distance increases, the retained commission decreases.

This has generated annoyance and dissatisfaction among the drivers of these platforms, who see their ability to generate income negatively affected, finding themselves having to work longer days to reach the financial goal of the day.

Many point out that they must pay multiple expenses, such as car rental in certain cases, fuel, and other driver needs. The private transportation industry is constantly changing, generating debate about the conditions of its drivers and the business model based on flexible and temporary jobs.

How much do platform drivers earn?

The earnings of these private drivers vary depending on a large number of situationsfrom the number of trips made, their duration and distance, among others.

With information from Indeed, jobs site, the salary of a DiDi driver is around 12,261 pesos per month, an amount higher than the national average.

Instead, the official page of Uber points out that its partners can generate up to 6,999 pesos for 50 hours of work per week, but Indeed points out that the average weekly salary is 1,873 pesos.

Los taxi drivers of Mexico City earn on average close to 6 thousand 787 pesos per monthaccording to Indeed data, but varies depending on trips taken and fares charged.

