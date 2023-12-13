The golden centenary was minted in 1921 to commemorate the centenary of Mexico's Independence. In this piece you can see the Angel of Independence on the obverse of the coin, while the reverse features the Mexican coat of arms.
The cultural and historical value of this coin has positioned it as one of the main objectives for people who like to collect them.. Its price is determined by various issues, from the price of gold in the market to the condition of the currency.
Below you will be able to find the purchase and sale price that these pieces have today according to various financial institutions in the country:
Banorte
Purchase: $37,500 pesos Sale: 48,000 pesos
Banamex
Purchase: 23,000 pesos Sale: 43,000 pesos
BBVA
Purchase: 32,940 pesos Sale: 37,500 pesos
Inbursa
Purchase: 38,000 pesos Sale: 48,000 pesos
