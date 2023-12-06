Azteca Bank It is one of the busiest banks in the country because of the accessible hours they offer and because The Mexican government has granted various support for social programs through this means.

This is why it has positioned itself well as an ideal bank to request loans, they create an account with them and you can acquire the money through an application that is downloaded on mobile devices.

The page of Banco Azteca marks the following indications about interest and costs for a loan:

CAT (Total Annual Cost) average of 103.7% without VAT. Ordinary Fixed Annual Interest Rate of 52.5% per year without VAT. Annual Moratorium Interest Rate of 180% annually without VAT.

How much do you pay with a loan of 5000 pesos?

When choosing the loan amount, you can choose between 13 and up to 128 weeks, the maximum amount that can be granted when it is the first loan will be $12,000.

When requesting $5000 and choosing a term of 6 months, you will have to pay $6,312 and when choosing 12 months it will be $7,625. On the other hand, with a term of 24 months, $10,000 will have to be paid.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions