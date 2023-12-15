The Federal Labor Law establishes in article 87 that workers must receive the bonus before December 20 of each year. This payment must be equivalent to at least 15 days of salary, based on the total amount of salaries received during the previous year.

Like the rest of the workers, The 500 federal deputies will receive their bonus, which is calculated based on their monthly salary, which is 75,763 pesos and 18 cents., which represents an increase of just over 1% compared to the 74,944 pesos and 77 cents they received last year.

According to the Manual that regulates the Remunerations for Federal Deputies, Command Staff and Counterparts of the Chamber of Deputies for Fiscal Year 2023the secretary general of the Lower House has a monthly salary of 117,691 pesos and 44 cents, while the service secretaries, the comptroller general and the coordinators receive 113,279 pesos and 34 cents.

The 500 federal deputies have a monthly support of 1,250 pesos for food and a bonus equivalent to 40 days of salary or proportional part, according to the Annual Decree and the Agreements of the competent Government Body.

The amount that Legislators from all parties and independents will receive a bonus of 140,504 pesosas determined in the 2023 Federation Expenditure Budget, where they even put the figure for 2024, which will be the same as this year.

However, the deputies will not only receive that income, they will also 302 thousand 105 pesos will be added per year for annual benefits, which are added to the 69 thousand 305 pesoswhich come from “solidarity savings”, based on article 100 of the Law of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers.

Added to the above are 397 thousand 99 pesos of withholdings in 2023, which add up to a total of one million 566 thousand 641 pesos of bonus for each federal deputy.

