In Mexico, counterfeiting money is an issue of great concern, especially for Banxicothe Federal Penal Code has provisions strict laws that severely punish those who participate in the creation, distribution or use of counterfeit bills or coins.

There have been cases of individuals imprisoned for this illicit activity in the country. The law details the legal implications and possible sentences, establishing harsh prison sentences for those who engage in counterfeiting or using counterfeit money.

The Federal Penal Code considers counterfeiting or alteration of banknotes as a serious crime with the purpose of discouraging the circulation of counterfeit money and safeguarding the integrity of the national currency.

Those who engage in this illicit activity could face prison sentences of five to 12 years, reflecting the seriousness with which authorities confront this type of monetary fraud.

To prevent such situations, Banxico provides various features on its banknotes to facilitate the detection of possible counterfeits in circulation. Below are the main signs to check to avoid being deceived by counterfeit bills.

Texture: The paper used in banknotes has a unique texture that is distinguished from other types of paper. Banknotes made from polymers may feel more like plastic.

Relieves: When you touch the surface of the banknotes, make sure you feel the reliefs. In general, the reliefs are more noticeable on new banknotes.

Watermark: Hold the bill up to the light to identify the watermark, an image that appears on the paper and is visible from both sides.

Other elements: Hold the bill up to the light to identify elements such as the micro-printed thread, security thread, clear window, and increasing serial number.

Back of the bill: Make sure the elements change color when you move the bill, and check for the presence of the 3D thread, dynamic thread, and multi-color denomination elements.

