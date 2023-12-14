Tuesday 12 December was the day on which the most Israeli soldiers died since the beginning of the invasion of the Gaza Strip: 10 in total, killed during a military operation in the Shejaiya neighborhood of the city of Gaza (the largest and most populous of the Strip, which is located in the north). The Israeli army said the soldiers were killed in “an ambush” by Hamas militants in a residential building that Israel said hid a passage to one of many tunnels used by the radical Palestinian group.

Since the Israeli army began invading the Gaza Strip on the evening of October 27, in response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 116 soldiers have been killed during fighting on Palestinian territory. It is a rather high number, which indicates that the level of armed opposition on the part of Hamas is quite high overall: the soldiers who have died so far in the invasion are almost double those who died during the last Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, the of 2014.

Palestinian deaths currently number more than 18,500, most of them civilians, although the Hamas Ministry of Health, which provides the data, does not distinguish between civilians and militiamen.

Most of the Israeli soldiers were killed in northern Gaza, where the first phase of the Israeli invasion was concentrated, which only in recent weeks has also moved to the south. Since October 7, the day the war began, a total of 444 Israeli soldiers were killed: the majority were killed on the day of the Hamas attack and in the days immediately following, when the Israeli army carried out a series of of military operations in the territories bordering the Gaza Strip where militiamen from the radical group were still present.

Of the 116 who have died since the invasion of Gaza began, many were killed by Palestinian militiamen, but there are also several who died due to so-called “friendly fire”, i.e. gunshots fired by mistake by the Israeli soldiers themselves, or due to unspecified accidents in the use of weapons and military machinery: essentially a fifth of the soldiers who died in Gaza were not killed by Hamas.

Tuesday's “ambush”, which led to the death of 10 soldiers, occurred while the soldiers were inspecting a building, which was densely inhabited by civilians: there was an explosion involving dozens of soldiers from the Golani brigade . Some soldiers went to help those hit and injured in the explosion, but at that moment there was a second explosion.

Then a third group tried to approach the wounded and was also hit by an explosion. In the end, among the dead soldiers there were also two commanders, including Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Greenberg, who during the attack on 7 October had been among the first to provide aid to civilians in the Kfar Azza kibbutz, saving two newborn twins whose parents had been killed by Hamas.

