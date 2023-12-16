When a person wants to buy a house, they usually ask themselves how many points they need in the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit).

Infonavit has a measurement system to classify beneficiaries who can apply for a loan, either to buy a house, fix one they already have, or acquire land for construction.

The first thing to do to acquire a loan is to prequalify, that is, check if you are eligible to receive it and also know its amount if approved.

According to the Infonavit portal, the The minimum number of points needed to be a candidate for a loan to buy a house worth 1 million pesos is 1080.

In addition, the Mundo Executive portal indicates that an income of more than 30 thousand pesos is required, and a solid credit history. If these requirements are not met, the amount of the credit could decrease by 10 to 20 percent.

How to check how many points I have in Infonavit?

Follow this step by step:

You must enter the page https://www.mi-portal-infonavit.com/checar-puntos and enter your account in my Infonavit account. To know the points it is necessary to have a social security number (NSS) that will be entered at some point. Once you have logged into your account you will be shown your score. If you have more than 1080 points you can consult the prequalification.

If you have less than 1080 points will indicate that it is not yet possible to qualify to obtain a credit from Infonavit. Other reasons could be added to this, such as the absence of an employment relationship or lack of employer contributions.

