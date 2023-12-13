2023 only has a few days left and one of the trends that has marked the end of the year on previous occasions is that of annual summaries that account for our activities and preferences in the world of digital entertainment. In video games it is no different. PlayStation and Xbox did the same, and now it is the turn of Nintendo and the successful Switch.

Nintendo launches its end-of-year dynamic: the annual Switch summary

Joining the festivities for the end of 2023, Nintendo launched its special end-of-year dynamics so that players know detailed information about all the hours they dedicated to the hybrid console, the video games in which they invested the most time and the genres they most invested in. they played He Annual Summary 2023 customized for Nintendo Switch players is now available.

Know your statistics on Nintendo Switch during 2023

How to get my Nintendo Switch annual review?

To know your statistics and everything that stood out during your experience on Nintendo Switch in 2023, you must enter this link, which will take you to the official site of the Japanese company's year-end dynamics. Once there, you just have to log in with your Nintendo Account username and password.

Once you enter the necessary data, the official Nintendo site will do its magic and display the most important statistics of your 2023 on Switch. Once you finish, at the bottom you will find some versions of your annual summary in a graphic version for you to share on social networks.

In this regard, the annual summary of Nintendo Switch has been so well received that in a matter of hours it became a trend on social networks such as Twitter | X with the hashtag #NintendoSwitch2023.

We remind you that PlayStation and Xbox are also revealing the annual statistics of their users during 2023 and if you want to know your summary on Sony and Microsoft consoles we will tell you how to do it at this link.

