The year is almost over and for many it is time to reflect and take stock of what they did in the past 12 months. If you like video games, you probably played hundreds of hours in 2023 and PlayStation y Xbox They are ready to share this and other information with you.

As is customary, both companies are preparing to close the year by offering their players an account or summary of what they played during the year through the Wrap-Up de PlayStation and the Year in Review de Xbox.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

How to know how much and what you played on PlayStation?

He Wrap-Up o 2023 PlayStation Overview Take a look at the year’s achievements, top titles played, trophies won, a summary of monthly gaming statistics, and each player’s personalized play style.

Additionally, players who participate in the summary will be able to redeem 1 unique avatarjust like 1 digital collectible PlayStation Stars 1 spider-bot of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The summary will be available until January 12, 2024 and will continue to update with the titles you play until then. To participate, you just have to go to the official website and log in.

In case you missed it: How to level up in PlayStation Stars?

PlayStation Wrap-Up is now available

How to know how much and what you played on Xbox?

Xbox did the same with Year in Review or its annual summary, which lets users see their statistics y achievements unlocked during the past year.

To encourage players, Xbox shared a video in which it revealed that as a community the players in this ecosystem played more than 36,000 titles and they got more than 4.5 billion achievementswhich generated more than 91 billion gamerscore points.

Likewise, it is only necessary to log in to the official website to obtain the summary.

Crunching the numbers on the incredible year in gaming that was 2023 Find out your numbers with your #XboxYearInReview: https://t.co/87MeTyYVCG pic.twitter.com/QeZ4HmBPLJ — Xbox (@Xbox) December 12, 2023

Year in Review 2023 is now available

How much did you play this year? In which system did you invest the most hours playing? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to PlayStation by visiting this page. On the other hand, you can find more news related to Xbox if you visit this page.

Related video: PlayStation Plus – Live Action Trailer

Related Video: Xbox Series S – Spot Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News