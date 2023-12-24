The 2023 World Superbike Championship season has provided many exciting moments, but also some scares. Across all classes, including Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300, there were a total of 523 crashes. Compared to the previous year (480 falls), the number of accidents increased slightly.

Fortunately, the number of accidents in the premier class has decreased significantly. While 217 accidents were recorded in the 2022 season, in the previous season, with the same number of races, only 172 accidents occurred. The average number of accidents per event was therefore approximately 14.

However, there has been a notable increase in World Supersport: after having only 120 crashes in the 2022 season, the number has risen to 220 this year. As a result, the rate increased by more than 80% compared to the previous year. In the Supersport 300 class, however, there was a slight decline. There were 131 accidents, compared to 143 the previous year.

Alex Lowes also produced a lot of junk this year

Foto: Gold and Goose

Which Superbike riders have exceeded the limit most often?

In the Superbike World Championship, Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes was the rider with the most crashes. Although the Briton was unable to participate in all the races, he crashed 15 times. Iker Lecuona (Honda) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94-Yamaha) also often exceeded the limit.

Also striking is the high crash rate of world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati). On his way to his second Superbike title, Bautista ended up in the gravel ten times. In comparison, world championship rival Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)'s crash rate was significantly lower, with two crashes. Razgatlioglu has made virtually no mistakes in the 2023 season. He was knocked down by Lowes in the race in Australia and was the victim of a puncture in Most.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was the victim of a puncture in Most

Photo: Yamaha

Which track saw the most accidents in 2023?

The Most round recorded the highest number of accidents in the season which ended at the end of October. Across all classes, 65 accidents occurred over the race weekend in the Czech Republic. In the Superbike world championship alone there were 23 crashes.

The lowest number of accidents, however, was recorded in Aragon. Only seven crashes were counted in the WSBK class over the Motorland weekend. Over the course of the weekend, the highest number of accidents occurred in the second free practice session on Friday afternoon (31 crashes) and in Race 2 (41 crashes).

Alvaro Bautista made significantly more mistakes than Toprak Razgatlioglu

Foto: Motorsport Images

The SBK riders with the most crashes in 2023:

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) – 15 cadute

Iker Lecuona (Honda) – 13 crashes

Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94-Yamaha) – 11 crashes

Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) – 10 crashes

Loris Baz (Bonovo-BMW) – 9 crashes

Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo-BMW) – 9 caute

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) – 9 cadets

Michael van der Mark (BMW) – 9 cadute

Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) – 8 crashes

Dominique Aegerter (GRT-Yamaha) – 7 cadute

Eric Granado (MIE-Honda) – 7 crashes

Xavi Vierge (Honda) – 7 crashes

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa-Ducati) – 6 falls

Remy Gardner (GRT-Yamaha) – 6 cadute

Oliver König (Orelac-Kawasaki) – 6 cadute

Philipp Öttl (GoEleven-Ducati) – 5 crashes

Scott Redding (BMW) – 5 cadute

Tom Sykes (Puccetti-Kawasaki/BMW) – 5 cadute

Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) – 4 crashes

Tito Rabat (Puccetti-Kawasaki) – 4 crashes

Bradley Ray (Motoxracing-Yamaha) – 4 cadute

Danilo Petrucci (Barni-Ducati) – 3 crashes

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) – 2 cadutes

Gabriele Riui (Bmax-BMW) – 2 crashes

Hannes Soomer (MIE-Honda) – 2 cadets

Isaac Vinales (Pedercini-Kawasaki) – 2 crashes

Ryo Mizuno (MIE-Honda) – 1 caduta

Hafizh Syahrin (MIE-Honda) – 1 caduta

I round with the highest number of falls in the 2023:

Most (Czech Republic) – 23 falls

Magny-Cours (Francia) – 18 years old

Mandalika (Indonesia) – 17 cadutes

Barcelona (Spain) – 17 falls

Misano (Italy) – 17 crashes

Jerez (Spain) – 16 crashes

Imola (Italy) – 16 crashes

Donington (Great Britain) – 13 crashes

Phillip Island (Australia) – 11 cadute

Portimao (Portugal) – 9 falls

Assen (Holland) – 8 crashes

Aragon (Spain) – 7 crashes