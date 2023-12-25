Suara.com – Pinkan Mambo remarried again and became a hot topic of conversation. The former member of the duo Ratu was married to TikTok celebrity, Arya Khan.

Pinkan Mambo's wedding to Arya Khan was held in an Islamic manner and has been in the spotlight since Sunday (24/12/2023). In fact, this is not Pinkan Mambo's first marriage.

The singer, whose real name is Pinkan Ratnasari Mambo, once admitted that he had been married three to four times but they all ended in divorce.

Pinkan Mambo also made a controversial statement that she had had relationships with 20 men without marriage.

Now, she has officially become the wife of Arya Khan, who gave a dowry of IDR 100 thousand when they married recently.

Pinkan Mambo and Arya Khan (TikTok/@arya_joget)

Going back and forth between marriages, the public was curious about how many children Pinkan Mambo had before he met Arya Khan, who was a widower with one child.

Pinkan Mambo's son

When his name rose to fame as a Ratu member with Maia Estianty, Pinkan Mambo decided to leave following news of her pregnancy.

Not long after, Pinkan Mambo married Sandy Sanjaya in 2005. From that marriage, he was blessed with two children named Alfa Rezek and Michelle Ashley Reza.

Pinkan Mambo and Sandy Sanjaya's marriage only lasted four years after the two decided to divorce.

Pinkan Mambo (Instagram.com/pinkan_mambo)

In 2010, the singer of Kasmaran reportedly married a man named Reza for the second time, but this again ended in separation.

Pinkan Mambo then married Steve Wantania for the third time in 2013. Steve works as a director, screenwriter and film producer.

From that marriage, they were blessed with three children, namely Queen Chara, King Luke, and Queen Abby. The youngest daughter, Queen Abby, was born in 2018.

Thus, Pinkan Mambo is known to have had six children from his three marriages before falling into Arya Khan's arms.