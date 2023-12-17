loading…

Israel cannot go to war with Hamas without US help. But, how long will the US help Israel? Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – With each day of unrelenting Israeli bombardment and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, pressure on US President Joe Biden to call a ceasefire is increasing.

As the death toll in the densely populated enclave approaches 20,000, according to Gaza officials, and images of dead and seriously injured children are seen around the world, Biden remains steadfast in his support for Israel and its war effort.

However, cracks in his unyielding support are now starting to show. US President Biden delivered his strongest rebuke of Israel's military actions in Gaza, calling Israel's bombardment “indiscriminate”.

“Israel's security may depend on the United States, but right now Israel has more than the United States,” Biden said at a fundraising event.

“They have the European Union, they have Europe, and most countries in the world support them.

“They started to lose support because of the indiscriminate bombing that was going on.”

The White House tried to play down the comments and the Pentagon declined to say whether it agreed with the commander-in-chief's assessment.

“The president reflected the concerns we have had for some time, and will continue to have as these military operations continue, about the need to reduce civilian losses and be as precise and careful and as thorough as possible,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

As the war progresses, US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have increasingly pressed Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

But their words appear to have yielded no results, as Israel's military move south into the Gaza Strip has been as deadly as the initial offensive in the north.