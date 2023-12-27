After a long wait, Grand Theft Auto 6 finally showed signs of life at the beginning of December. The official trailer excited fans, who are already creating all kinds of theories related to the story and the characters. In the midst of these discussions and debates, an interesting question arose: How long will the main campaign last?

A few days ago, the Twitter user (X) known as @GameRollGTA noted that Red Dead Redemption 2's story lasts around 50 to 60 hours for the average player, so he asked his followers how long they think it will take to complete GTA 6's main campaign.

This will last the GTA 6 campaign, according to insider

The popular youtuber and insider LegacyKillaHDa source with some credibility among the franchise community Rockstar Gamesresponded to that publication and stated that, based on what he heard, the open-world video game's campaign will be shorter than that of the 2018 western.

Specifically, the informant points out that the main story of the new installment will last between 35 and 40 hoursso it seems that it will have a length similar to that of Grand Theft Auto V from 2013. Of course, he points out that he heard that information in 2022so it is possible that there was a change of plans in recent months or that the approach is different for the launch.

How long will GTA 6 last? Insider thinks he has the answer

The GTA V campaign reportedly lasts around 35 and 50 hoursalthough completing all the side quests takes around 80 hours. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a slightly longer main story.

“I'll still say this, but believe what you want to believe. Nothing I've posted has been proven false. I had the same kind of reactions a few months ago when I said I'd heard 2025 was the release date,” the insider responded to a person who questioned the veracity of his statements.

LegacyKillaHD was one of the first people to talk about Project Americas, supposed codename of GTA 6. Thus, it gained some credibility in the community. That said, it is important to note that this data lacks official confirmation, so we recommend taking it with a grain of salt and waiting for the developers to share more information.

Without a doubt, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the protagonist of many theories. Recently, fans conducted extensive research in an attempt to find the actress who plays Lucia, the protagonist of the story.

It seems that GTA 6 will offer a lot of content

But tell us, how long do you think would be the ideal length for the game's campaign? Let us read you in the comments.

Visit this page to find the latest GTA 6 news.

